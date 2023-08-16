Home » Direct Line: Jorge Fontevecchia will provide an exclusive streaming after PASO
Direct Line: Jorge Fontevecchia will provide an exclusive streaming after PASO

Direct Line: Jorge Fontevecchia will provide an exclusive streaming after PASO

With the general elections already on the horizon and a situation of tension in the markets, Jorge Fontevecchia will analyze in an exclusive streaming next Wednesday the 16th how the political situation is reconfigured after the results of the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory elections this Sunday.

The journalist and CEO of PERFIL Network will provide his perspective on the internal order that this first election will leave both the ruling party and the opposition, opening a space until October that will surely offer multiple variants and alternatives, both political and economic.

Who to vote for in the PASO: the presidential candidates and their running mates

The meeting, exclusive for PROFILE subscribers, will be as we said this Wednesday, August 16, from 6:00 p.m. and those who wish to participate in it must sign up through this link.

Likewise, there is also the possibility of subscribing to PROFILE to enjoy this and other exclusive content that are part of the Pure Journalism of our editorial. In this case, you can access the subscription with important promotions through from the following link.

In these times it is very important get expert insight to make the best decisions. Therefore, in addition to participating in the meetings “Línea Directa: A space for exclusive interaction for subscribers”you will also have the possibility of leave questions and concerns.

Streaming exclusivo

Next Sunday August 13 will be the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory elections (PASO) and for this reason it is extremely important to have the vision of experts in politics and economics.

See also  Joey Yung X Twins joins Douyin HK Phil Classics Rekindling Planning Sisters Surprise Fit Awakens Millennium HK Phil Memories-Thousand Dragon Net China Capital Net

In addition to participating in the exclusive meetings that we offer, you will also have the opportunity to leave questions and concerns to interact directly with the speakers.

