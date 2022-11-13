As an important forum activity of the 35th Film Golden Rooster Awards, the Golden Rooster Awards Gulangyu Forum was held on the 11th in Gulangyu, Xiamen.Photo by Li Siyuan

China News Service, Xiamen, November 11th (Reporter Yang Fushan) As an important forum event for the 2022 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival and the 35th China Film Golden Rooster Award, the Golden Rooster Award-Gulangyu Forum was held on the 11th in Gulangyu, Xiamen. Industry elites gathered together to have a dialogue on the theme of “The Digital Road of China‘s Film and Television Industry in the Background of Global Digitalization” to explore the digital road of China‘s film and television industry.

The forum is hosted by the Organizing Committee of the 2022 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival. Zhang Yan, Member of the Standing Committee of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department, Wu Zidong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Xiamen Municipal Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department, as well as leading entrepreneurs in the film and television industry, representatives of leading investment institutions and famous directors attended the meeting to discuss the opportunities and possibilities of Xiamen in the digital wave. On how to tell the “Chinese story” well in the context of global digitalization.

Famous director, screenwriter and producer Huang Jianxin, Party Secretary and Chairman of Shanghai Film (Group) Co., Ltd. Wang Jianer, Vice Chairman of China Film Association and Chairman of Bona Film Group Yu Dong, China Cultural Industry Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. Chairman Xu Bo and other guests, combined with the new trend of the rapid development of the digital industry, focused on the three key words of “chasing the light”, “highlight” and “focusing on the light”, and discussed development and imagined the future.

The Chinese Film Golden Rooster Award has long settled in Xiamen, activating a “global cinema”. At present, there are more than 2,000 film and television companies here, and the industry strength ranks among the top in the country; every year, more than 100 film and television crews come to Xiamen to shoot; the number of screens per 30,000 people is 2.36, ranking among the best in China.

The guests discussed the impact of the digital economy on the film industry by combining technology, content and distribution, and discussed industry trends and opportunities with cases such as the TV series “The Beginning”, focusing on the unlimited potential of Xiamen’s film and television industry.

At present, the wave of global digitalization is surging, and how the Chinese film and television industry can stabilize the tide and walk out of the digital road with Chinese characteristics, highlighting Chinese culture, and showing Chinese expression is a topic of great concern to the Chinese film and television industry.

The four guests had in-depth exchanges and sincere dialogues with Chen Weihong, the well-known host of the Financial Program Center of China Central Radio and Television, and gave constructive and forward-looking views and suggestions based on the industry segments they belonged to. In the view of the four guests, in the context of the digital age, only by telling the “Chinese story” well can the real leap in the quality of digital films be achieved.

According to the organizer, in the future, the Golden Rooster Award-Gulangyu Forum will serve as a permanent forum for the Golden Rooster Award, setting a theme every year based on the latest trends in film development, and spreading it widely through the national platform of the Golden Rooster Award, forming a cultural business card with global influence. (Finish)

