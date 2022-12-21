original title:

Director Cameron tells the story behind the film: “Avatar 2” is a love letter to his family

Chinanews.com, Beijing, December 21. “Avatar 2: The Way of Water”, which is currently being screened, has attracted widespread attention from fans at home and abroad, and discussions about the film continue to ferment on social media. In order to respond to the concerns of movie fans, director James Cameron personally answered on Zhihu, telling the unknown stories behind the creation of the film.

Cameron said that “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” is an adventure, full of emotion, better than the previous one. It is a touching story of family, a love letter to family and how family makes a person stronger. This is not a film that pumps information into the viewer’s brain, but requires the viewer to feel the ocean.

“I think it pays more attention to the changes in the characters’ personalities and relationships than the first movie, and conveys my love for the ocean through spectacle.” Cameron said, the first “Avatar” tells the story of the two protagonists falling into the ocean. The River of Love, the second film that deals with ocean development, focuses on Jack and Neytiri (parents of five) trying to protect their family from a new threat to the planet Pandora. They sought refuge with the Menkalinan tribe of the sea and learned how to survive in the water.

“The ocean means a lot to me. Even before I met the ocean, I had a great love for the ocean. I learned to scuba dive in remote places in Canada, and I love the symbolism it contains.” Cameron repeated Express your special affection for the ocean. He said that subconsciously, we all think that the ocean is like a mother. At least by making this movie, I can give back from the perspective of marine environmental protection. ocean.”

After the release of “Avatar 2”, the breakthrough innovation in film production technology has once again been sought after by both inside and outside the industry. In Zhihu, netizens’ discussions on movie special effects are professional, in-depth and rich. Faced with the curiosity of netizens, Cameron used a large text to explain the shooting technology in depth.

“If the current filmmaking technology can’t achieve the effect I envisioned, we have to create the technology ourselves.” Cameron said that when shooting the first “Avatar”, it brought a huge technological leap in performance capture photography. “Now with Avatar 2, the team and I have done it again creating technology. That’s how we filmed it, and our team is always giving 110 percent. We’re bringing Titanic to Top Gun: The Maverick Wait for the movie to be integrated into this series, and it will be done in one go.”

Cameron said that the key to shooting “Avatar 2” is to shoot on the bottom of the sea and on the surface of the sea to show people swimming freely in the sea. That is to say, the actors jump out of the water or dive into the water in their own way, and it is very realistic, because it really comes from real action.

“We let every actor receive good water training, and used a very safe and systematic way to let them learn to dive.” Cameron said.

Shooting in 3D underwater means that there are three times as many camera options as a normal camera, which can be difficult to maneuver. “But the beauty of it is that if you can solve the water problem, then you don’t have to worry about it anymore, you can shoot anything related to water, and do whatever you want.” Cameron said slightly mysteriously.

At the end of the answer, Cameron said to the fans: “The more doubts you throw away, the more you can enjoy the fantasy world. Let us join hands and jump into Pandora together.”