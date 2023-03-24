The action movie “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Quick Chase 4) starring Keanu Reeves is now in theaters. In a recent interview with IndieWire, director Chad Stahelski revealed that the initial cut of the film is 3 hours and 45 minutes long. The director said bluntly: “We Ruined!”

The final film length of “John Wick: Chapter 4” is 169 minutes, which is already the longest in the series, and the reason why the initial cut lasts nearly 4 hours is that many new characters have been added to this episode, and these characters have A certain level of introduction, such as Akira played by Rina Sawayama, Mr. Nobody played by Shamier Anderson, and the blind killer Caine played by Donnie Yen, all have an important connection with John Wick in this film, which has expanded and deepened the world view of this episode .

Editing Nathan Orloff said that he hopes that the center of everything is still John Wick, so he can only continue to compress the content, from 3 hours and 45 minutes to 169 minutes. Originally, “John Wick: Chapter 4” is a very linear story, so it cannot To heavily rearrange it, only to sift out what we don’t need in the story. Chad Stahelski said that as long as more than 30 seconds of content are deleted, the post-production team will be asked to re-watch the film to ensure that the film maintains its smoothness and integrity.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” finally successfully won unanimous praise from the outside world, creating a new pinnacle of series movies and action martial arts movies.