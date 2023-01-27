Home Entertainment Director Fu Ning passed away at the age of 55-Cultural figures- China Jingwei Net
Entertainment

Director Fu Ning passed away at the age of 55-Cultural figures- China Jingwei Net

by admin
Director Fu Ning passed away at the age of 55-Cultural figures- China Jingwei Net

China News Service, January 24th, Beijing time on the 23rd, the famous film and television screenwriter and director Fu Ning passed away in Beijing at the age of 55.

Director Fu Ning graduated from Beijing Film Academy and has been working as a film and television screenwriter and director for more than 20 years. He has successively created “Pigeon Whistle”, “Brothers’ Car Dealer”, “Family Portrait”, “Don’t Call Me Brother”, “Magic City”, “Autumn Cicada”, “When the Wind Rises Again”, “Shichahai”, “Hutong”, “The Sea in the Dream” and other 10 film and television dramas. Among them, “Family Portrait” won the Feitian Award for Outstanding TV Drama.

After learning of the sad news, actors Xiao Zhan, Li Qin, Qian Bo and others sent messages to mourn Director Fu Ning.

Xiao Zhan wrote on his personal social media: “During the few months we spent together day and night, I could hear your hearty laughter, director, on set every day. It was you who told me: “It’s nothing but drama, you have to believe in yourself!” I am very grateful for all the careful guidance and help. Deep condolences!”

Li Qin wrote: “Deep condolences, all the way well.”

Qian Bo said: “Maomao! Director Fu Ning! I can’t accept it! Since your debut “Pigeon Whistle”, I have filmed 7 films with you. You are my noble person and benefactor! You have made my brothers grieve… …Maomao is going all the way.” (End)

Article source: Chinanews.com
Responsible editor: Yu Ying

See also  60-year-old Zhou Xingchi playing surfing video draws Yang Ying to "teach me" | Angelababy | NTDTV Chinese TV Online

You may also like

MARINE SERRE officially released the 2023 autumn and...

A Closer Look at the “Spider-Man: Across the...

Photos: Cirque du Soleil “House of Curiosities and...

The box office of the 2023 Spring Festival...

2023 2/4～3/5 Fortune Interpretation (Figures)

Maison Margiela 2023 men’s and women’s fashion show...

China’s first-class actor Zhao Erkang passed away on...

Millennium music and dance plays a new chapter...

How to Choose the Right Online Casino for...

Michelle Chen took her son to watch “The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy