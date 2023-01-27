China News Service, January 24th, Beijing time on the 23rd, the famous film and television screenwriter and director Fu Ning passed away in Beijing at the age of 55.

Director Fu Ning graduated from Beijing Film Academy and has been working as a film and television screenwriter and director for more than 20 years. He has successively created “Pigeon Whistle”, “Brothers’ Car Dealer”, “Family Portrait”, “Don’t Call Me Brother”, “Magic City”, “Autumn Cicada”, “When the Wind Rises Again”, “Shichahai”, “Hutong”, “The Sea in the Dream” and other 10 film and television dramas. Among them, “Family Portrait” won the Feitian Award for Outstanding TV Drama.

After learning of the sad news, actors Xiao Zhan, Li Qin, Qian Bo and others sent messages to mourn Director Fu Ning.

Xiao Zhan wrote on his personal social media: “During the few months we spent together day and night, I could hear your hearty laughter, director, on set every day. It was you who told me: “It’s nothing but drama, you have to believe in yourself!” I am very grateful for all the careful guidance and help. Deep condolences!”

Li Qin wrote: “Deep condolences, all the way well.”

Qian Bo said: “Maomao! Director Fu Ning! I can’t accept it! Since your debut “Pigeon Whistle”, I have filmed 7 films with you. You are my noble person and benefactor! You have made my brothers grieve… …Maomao is going all the way.” (End)

