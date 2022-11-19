Director Lai Shengchuan, Huang Shengyi and Zhao Xiaosu performed multiple identities “Let Me Hold Your Hand…” landed in Hangzhou Grand Theater

How can more than 800 letters between Chekhov and his wife Olga and 4 works of Chekhov be turned into a stage play with the cooperation of violin and classical guitar? Last night, Lai Shengchuan’s adaptation of Chekhov’s life and works “Let Me Hold Your Hand…” was staged at the Hangzhou Grand Theater.

One day in 1898, Chekhov and the actor Olga fell in love at first sight at the reading of the script of Chekhov’s “The Seagull”, and the story of their acquaintance and companionship began. On the stage, the actors Huang Shengyi and Zhao Xiaosu are actors for a while, readers for a while, and Chekov and Oujia for a while. They interpret this story through the transformation of multiple identities. “The Seagull”, “The Cherry Orchard” and “Uncle Vanya” also appeared in the play one after another.

“I think Mr. Lai is the closest director to Chekhov in China. This film is difficult, but I enjoyed it very much.” Before the performance started, Zhao Xiaosu and Huang Shengyi accepted our interview. Director Lai Shengchuan previously stated that this play is a tribute to Chekhov, the “soul confidant” in his heart, “Perhaps what everyone did not expect is that Chekhov, the seemingly serious literary master, is actually so interesting, so full of vitality, and Full of compassion for the world. The letters between Chekhov and his wife are so touching and romantic.”

The two on the same stage, one is a veteran drama actor, and the other is a film and television actor who is challenging the stage for the first time. In Zhao Xiaosu’s eyes, Huang Shengyi is “real and almost transparent”. In Huang Shengyi’s view, Zhao Xiaosu’s rich stage experience has allowed her to see what it means to be “opened”. “He is a very sincere actor, and it is easy to immerse himself in the atmosphere. For example, when we are on stage and someone walks by, he can feel it immediately.”

The two actors who praised each other had very different impressions of Lai Shengchuan. They seemed to be “very energetic and gentle”, but “the opinions they put forward would make people toss and turn in the middle of the night”. Of course, this cooperation is very pleasant. Both Huang Shengyi and Zhao Xiaosu said: “After this cooperation, I love Teacher Lai and Chekhov even more.”

Do you like Chekhov? Interested in his love story? There is one more show tonight.

Stage play “Let Me Hold Your Hand…”

Venue: Hangzhou Grand Theater · Opera House

Performance time: 19:30 on November 19