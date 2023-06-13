Director Liu Xin: “Mature Years” faces life “without mercy” – Teller Report Teller Report

The currently airing TV series “Mature Years”, as its name suggests, nakedly presents to the audience the process of a group of “imperfect adults” being coerced, troubled, and redeemed by real problems such as marriage, disease, old-age care, and career. Many viewers said that it has been a long time since a family emotional drama faced life so “relentlessly”.

In addition to the plot and lines, the performances of a group of mature actors have contributed a lot. Another reason why “Mature Years” is recognized by the audience is that the fit between the actors and the characters is also extremely high, such as Hao Lei’s self-confidence in Zhang Chunmei who was shattered by life overnight, Song Dandan’s “Er Hu” who was shrewd and calculating, Liu Yijun in Zhong Ni Weiqiang et al. Several leading actors have contributed their breakthrough performances in recent years. A reporter from Beijing Youth Daily interviewed Liu Xin, the director of the play, and asked him to talk about the once absolutely mainstream drama “family emotional drama” in the market. How to win back the audience’s heart.

The difficulty in choosing an actor lies in “Ni Weimin”

Beiqing Daily: In the selection of actors, do you think there are any proud points or regrets?

Liu Xin: When reading the script, we feel that the characters in the play are very vivid and vivid, like our neighbors or even ourselves. This actually poses a big problem for the selection of actors, requiring that the performance must be particularly realistic and down-to-earth, and the requirements for acting skills are very strict.

Some roles were finalized very smoothly. For example, “Zhang Chunmei” has a needle in her mouth, and “Er Hu” is very popular. If she can’t act well, she will be annoying. After thinking about it, I think Hao Lei and Song Dandan are the most suitable. They also like and are very satisfied after reading the script.

Ni Weiqiang has a cold side, a melancholy side, and a jerk side, and he is warm, shy, and shy in the later stage. I have been friends with Liu Yijun for 30 years, I know him well, and I can fully control the dual personality and many aspects of the character. So I called Liu Yijun and said that there was a role that was very suitable for him. He said you let me read the script, and I said you trust me-Yijun finalized it immediately. In the end, his completion really gave everyone a big surprise.

The difficulty lies in Ni Weimin played by Zhang Guoqiang. I don’t want to make “Mature Years” into a comedy. Many people recommend some actors who Song Dandan has worked with, but I think if I find an actor who has worked with Dandan before and even has a sense of joy, this drama will go astray. . After screening by many people, someone suggested Zhang Guoqiang. Zhang Guoqiang was very handsome in his past works such as “Soldiers Assault”. I saw his recent photos and felt that Zhang Guoqiang’s honesty and simplicity are very suitable for the filial and responsible elder brother Ni Weimin in the play. After filming started, Song Dandan also said that Zhang Guoqiang gave her a surprise.

Zhang Chunmei and Ni Weiqiang represent “mature” men and women

Beiqing Daily: The heroine Zhang Chunmei played by Hao Lei is considered to be very sharp and realistic, and she is merciless in analyzing the difficulties faced by middle-aged women. Why are you willing to spend your time creating such a female image, and what empathy value do you think her existence has?

Liu Xin: Images of women like Zhang Chunmei can often be seen in daily life and in the media. She has reached an inflection point in her career. This inflection point is middle age. The traditional experience of the past has become outdated in the face of the rapid development of today’s era, but she does not know it; she has also reached an inflection point in her married life. , The communication with the child, “You listen to me, I am for your own good”, she thinks of love. Zhang Chunmei used to be very confident in her life, but her self-confidence was broken at the beginning of the TV series. Given her age and class, the stimulation and impact she felt were stronger than others… Zhang Chunmei is a very significant character of the times. She will How to face new choices and how to face difficulties, I think it is a very representative and valuable expression.

Beiqing Daily: Ni Weiqiang realistically expresses the male middle-aged crisis with a suspenseful color. What do you think is the inspiration of such a male character to the audience?

Liu Xin: The beginning was not an intentional suspense, I just wanted this character to be richer in color and make the audience more curious about him. Women have menopause, and men may also have them. In fact, the behavior of many middle-aged men at this specific age may not be understood and accepted by the outside world, but they are completely able to be consistent in their own world. This is what we want to explore and show. The subsequent changes in him are not only touching, but also distressing and warm.

Song Dandan created and contributed to the wonderful “Two Hu” for the second time

Beiqing Daily: The sister-in-law portrayed by Song Dandan is considered to be her best role in a family emotional drama in recent years. It was Song Dandan’s embarrassment to play any role. What do you think is the reason for this?

Liu Xin: “Erhu” is very suitable for Song Dandan. I showed her the script of several episodes. Did she say to act according to this script? I said Dandan, we have been friends for so many years, you believe me, I believe you. First, you must not turn round and put on a sketch, we will keep it; second, this character grew up in Beijing, you and I have seen too many such people, we smashed everything, and went back to the basics superior. Dandan is very smart and knows what I need from her, and she is very active at the scene, and she has created a lot of things for the second time. The first version, the second version, and some plays even made up a dozen versions. Make it the best it can be. Compared with her previous works, what Song Dandan presents today is a great breakthrough. “Erhu” is the neighbor, neighbor, and sister-in-law we have seen.

Beiqing Daily: Ni Jun and Liu Hongyan are the pair in urban dramas in recent years that show young people facing the cruelty of real marriage, and have the least filter of idol dramas. What kind of thoughts do you want to express through them?

Liu Xin: It is not easy for young people today. Today’s young people rely on their own efforts to create a better life, and this road is very difficult. Falling down in half, or going forward bravely? Hongyan kept struggling, and finally infected Ni Jun. He saw the difficulties of his parents and was willing to move forward together. This pair is an inspiration to young people, how to choose their own life – how can success be possible without struggle? !

Each main creator brings life experience to enrich “Mature Years”

Beiqing Daily: The current controversial focus of the audience is that the opening is too depressing and wants to escape. What do you think of the audience’s evaluation?

Liu Xin: This is indeed the difficulty of filming: push the contradiction to the extreme, you will feel bloody, return to life, you will feel depressed. But I don’t think it matters. The beginning of “Mature Years” is indeed a true portrayal of the difficulty of life, and what we want to develop in the follow-up is how the protagonist breaks through himself and breaks the predicament. We want to lead the audience to think about how to choose to see the rainbow after the storm, to believe in life, in yourself, in your family, and in your loved ones.

Beiqing Daily: As a well-known family drama director, what are your thoughts on how to advance this theme under the general market trend? What aspects of “Mature Years” reflect your thinking and attempts?

Liu Xin: Back to basics, we are back again. After all, life drama still needs to be close to life, close to the characters, close to the common people, find a unique perspective to cut into the inner world of the protagonist in the play, to show a different story, and reach the resonance with the audience. Life drama cannot be separated from life, which is the most important starting point.

The charm of the work “Mature Years” is that it focuses on portraying the relationship and stories of characters that have not been directly expressed in other TV dramas. It has an impact of facing the truth, and I hope the audience can feel it. Speaking of the sense of role substitution, in fact, all the people who voted for “Mature Years” have reached the age of “Mature Years”. In the second creation, we put personal experiences, as well as what we heard and saw, into the film. In this way, every scene in “Mature Years” is more accurate and full, and the conflicts are more extreme. Because of empathy, when shooting, each of us knew where the most ruthless point of the scene was, and we all rushed to the highest point, so the creative process was very satisfying.

All the character relationships and events in “Mature Years” are based on a sense of reality and life. Take the setting as an example. Usually, in order to facilitate shooting by the machine, the setting is usually larger than the real life environment, but this time we did not. The “Er Hu” house is really a 1:1 setting up a cramped environment, and it is difficult to set up the machine… We are shooting the real market, walking close to the ground, and the most important thing is not to shoot fake things. (Yang Wenjie)

