Recently, director Lu Chuan shared his views on the application and impact of AI technology in the film and television industry in an interview with the media.

Lu Chuan said that he has gone from the film era to the AI ​​era and witnessed the changes and development of the film and television industry. He confessed that he used to be a relatively old-fashioned person and still missed the charm of film.

But now, he is used to communicating and cooperating with AI, and finds that AI is a super powerful assistant that can help him complete many tasks that used to cost a lot of time and money.

For example, he once asked AI to help him draw a movie poster. He only needed to input keywords such as the texture of oil painting, the style of Van Gogh, and the elements of movement.AI can generate a stunning poster in 15 seconds.

Lu Chuan said,This poster is better than a professional company doing it for a month.He originally wanted to post it on Moments to show off, but later he felt it was inappropriate for fear of offending others.

Lu Chuan also said that he recently wrote a script about the story of two families in China and the United States, but he was not very satisfied with the part of the American family. So he turned to the AI, fed his story into ChatGPT, and asked how it could improve.

Unexpectedly, ChatGPT gave him a detailed suggestion, and recommended some reference movies and clips. Lu Chuan was shocked and terrified, and felt that his company’s planning department could be cancelled.

Lu Chuan said that he does not know what the next era of technology will look like, but he is optimistic that AI will bring more opportunities to creators in the film and television industry. Because AI has a database of the entire human society, human intelligence and talent, it can assist creators to present their ideas.

He said, “When AI fills the technical gap, the actual competition is creativity, and AI will assist in presenting your ideas.”