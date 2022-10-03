Director Colin Trevorrow believed that there should be only one “Jurassic Park” movie, and he ended up making “Jurassic World ” and made three consecutive films. In a recent interview with the media, Trevorrow said that the core of Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” is a movie that “cannot be serialized”. A new way, we must let the series complete the evolution and find some new entry points, especially after “Jurassic World 3″.

He explained: “In order to keep the story of this series going, because the film could not be serialized, maybe there was only a plan to make a Jurassic Park from the beginning. But if we want to make a film If it goes down, how can I get them to tell the story in a world with dinosaurs, or what reason do we have to go to another island?” He explained his “Jurassic World 3″ in this way. ideas.

After changing the DNA of the series to allow characters to coexist with dinosaurs, Trevorrow introduced the potential direction of the series. He wants Jurassic World 3 to be a cornerstone for the future of the Jurassic franchise, rather than a summary of previous films.

He said: “This film is mainly about creating some new characters to move into a new generation.”

Jurassic World 3 didn’t work out well, though, judging by the response from critics and audiences.