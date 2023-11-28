Director Taika Waititi’s Initial Lack of Interest in Making a Marvel Movie

Taika Waititi Reveals Initial Disinterest in Directing Thor Movies

In a recent interview, director Taika Waititi opened up about his initial reluctance to take on the superhero movie series “Thor.” Waititi, who directed “Thor: Ragnarok” in 2017 and “Thor: Love and Thunder” in 2022, admitted that he had no interest in making a Marvel movie at first.

“I had no interest in making any of these films,” Taika said. “It wasn’t in my plans for a directing career, but I was poor and I had just had my second child, so I thought: this is a way to make ends meet. The best chance for these kids.”

Waititi also revealed that he was not particularly interested in Thor’s adventures and comics as a child, and that he only picked up a Thor comic for the first time when he was approached about directing the movie.

Despite his initial lack of enthusiasm for the project, Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” grossed $850 million at the global box office.

However, there are rumors that Waititi will not be directing “Thor 5.” In a recent exclusive interview with “Business Insider,” Waititi said, “I’m not sure whether this rumor is correct, but I know that I will not be involved in it. I will focus on my current film projects that have been signed.”

Waititi also expressed his satisfaction with working on the “Thor” series, and said that it was a good experience collaborating with actor Chris Hemsworth, who plays the titular character.

It remains to be seen who will take over the directorial duties for “Thor 5,” but fans of the franchise are eagerly awaiting further announcements about the future of the series.