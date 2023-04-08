





#Director Zhang Hui passed away at the age of 91, the second squad leader in “The Guest on the Iceberg” went well all the way#Zhang Hui, a member of the Communist Party of China, long film actor and director, passed away at 23:36 on April 6, 2023, at the age of 91. Zhang Hui’s screen image of the second squad leader in “The Guest on the Iceberg” left a deep impression on the audience. In addition, he has participated in “Qing Yun Song”, “Dong Cunrui”, “Young People in Our Village”, and “Youth in War”.

Zhang Hui, born in Laoting, Hebei Province in October 1932, joined the army in September 1947, served as an actor in the seaside drama club of the 13th Division of the Eastern Jidong Military Region, joined the Communist Party of China in July 1949, and entered the DPRK with the Art Troupe of the Political Department of the Sixty-fifth Army of the Volunteer Army in 1951 Participated in the war and won the third-class meritorious service in the Fifth Battle of Resisting U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. In 1952, he was admitted to the Performance Department of the Film School of the Cultural and Film Bureau. In 1955, he was transferred to Changchun Film Studio. Film Studio Director. He once served as a director of the Jilin Film Association and won the Achievement Award of the 10th Changbai Mountain Literature and Art Award of Jilin Province in 2011.