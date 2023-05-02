“Disability is the result of environmental barriers”

Irene Cuevas is 19 years old, studies social communication and is an activist for the rights of people with disabilities and for feminism. She assures that there is a lack of contemplating disabilities in feminism and that the main driving force for her to study communication was to be able to give her struggle a “voice”.

Irene receives us at her house in Alta Gracia. When we enter, a group of therapeutic escorts help us get comfortable and be able to talk with her: due to her cerebral palsy she communicates through digital and analog keyboards. Our talk begins in person and ends on WhatsApp, where she answers the questions we ask in person.

On the walls of his room there are gym balls, there is his wheelchair, the walls have his drawings and there are also posters with reminders about tasks related to his personal assistance.

Intermediation is low. Her assistant prefers that the dialogue be direct with Irene, including communication via WhatsApp. A first sign of respect for her right to communicate on her own.

The young woman assures that in her spare time she likes to “read, listen to music and go out with friends.” Two years ago she filmed a documentary from the Network for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (Redi) that was made by the journalist Verónica González Bonet. There they tell how she managed to study since she was little, despite her motor limitations. Her parents, her teachers, her sister, her friends speak. She speaks.

With many obstacles in the social work, Irene’s parents managed to take the case to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, which forced the provincial mutual Apross to cover all the treatments she needed.

“All my life I have had to show what I can do and what my abilities are, and that is exhausting. Few understand that disability is the result of a person’s interaction with environmental barriers that prevent their participation. Barriers are to be removed and the elements to mitigate barriers are universal design and reasonable accommodation”, she explains clearly and forcefully.

Communicate

When asked why she decided to study Social Communication, a career that has just started at the National University of Córdoba, she says: “Because I believe that through my studies and profession I will be able to have more knowledge and tools to continue my fight for the rights of all people with disabilities.

Later, she adds: “Being a social communicator will give me greater possibilities to inform, train educators, professionals, even the State itself and people in general. It will allow me to make my experience visible and, through it, that of many women, children and young people with disabilities that nobody sees”.

Irene went all the way through the educational path to the university level, and is also an activist as she is part of two organizations. “It is hard for everyone to understand that women with disabilities have the same rights as all women to make autonomous decisions about our bodies and about our sexuality. To decide whether or not we want to have children, to access accessible sexual and reproductive health information and services, contraceptive methods, pregnancy termination and respected delivery”, she assures about the challenges still pending in the inclusion of people with disabilities. .

For this, she considers “it is essential to continue the fight of feminism amalgamated with dissidence, since it is necessary to retrace inequalities, supporting intersectionality to protect those most vulnerable due to their condition of poverty, disability, class, illiteracy, gender, ethnicity”.

Regarding education, Irene understands that the inclusion of the gender perspective and people with disabilities in primary, secondary and higher education plans “will contribute to the formation of responsible citizens and defenders of human rights”.

“Thus,” he adds, “personal experiences become political, since they are not individual problems but structural ones. Permanently questioning oppressions and at least being suspicious of what is naturalized must be our commitment”.

Inclusion

When asked about what society needs to work on to be more inclusive, Irene does not hesitate: “It is important that all of society become aware that people with disabilities have the right, like everyone else, to develop, be autonomous, be happy. The only way to produce changes is to make our experiences visible, inform and train”.

For the young person it is very important to participate in a social organization, since through workshops or other activities they can learn, train themselves, and then teach others. “This way we can produce changes in society,” she says.

In turn, it is critical of those same spaces for participation. “There are striking situations such as that in the transfeminism meetings held in our city, there is not a single one with a disability. I have always proposed to participate, because only by militating for women are we going to go far in the conquest of our rights ”, she advances.

Irene says that she has been invited to speak by the Government, Unicef ​​and other organizations to explain how she was able to include herself in the common school, to talk about sexual and reproductive rights, but that even so they limit her exposure time and the content of the documents you want to display.

“This is a great contradiction since it is known that people with disabilities in general require more time to express themselves. It is also contradictory that the spaces where the events take place are usually inaccessible to people with disabilities, or do not have ramps, or speak in English and do not have a translator or sign language interpreter for deaf participants”, he explains. Even so, he maintains that it is necessary to continue participating.

“We have to be at all the events where we are summoned, and aim to hopefully listen and carefully read our documents who can make changes. And for that we must be prepared because if we know about our rights we can talk about when they violate us and make the corresponding claims ”, he adds.

Finally, he concludes: “By actively militating I have managed to reinforce my feelings about how I want my position to be about love, happiness, strength, friendship, magic, goals, hopes, my beauty was dimensioned from the human. I accepted my body more intensely. I was able to draw myself with many colors and textures. I was able to look at myself from a more complete perspective as a whole”.

