Italian cinema is still the protagonist in Berlin: after the very good result obtained by Mario Martone with “Someone over there loves me”, it’s time for “Disco Boy”, the only Italian film presented in competition.

It should be highlighted immediately that this is the debut in the fiction feature film by Giacomo Abbruzzese, director born in Taranto in 1983, who had however already shown off with the 2020 documentary “America”, nominated for the César awards.

Despite this being a debut feature, Abbruzzese has managed to star one of the most important German actors in contemporary cinema: Franz Rogowski, known for his roles in Michael Haneke’s “Happy End”, “The Writer’s Woman” by Christian Petzold and “Freaks Out” by Gabriele Mainetti.

Rogowski plays Aleksei, a young refugee who manages to enlist in the French Foreign Legion, but it will only be the beginning of a long and difficult journey: Aleksei is in fact immediately sent to Niger where his destiny will intertwine with that of a man who lives in the Niger Delta and whose mission is to save his village from exploitation.

An immature but fascinating film

Written by the director himself, “Disco Boy” is a film that starts from suggestive and fascinating premises, above all thanks to a staging of great visual and sound impact, thanks to the excellent electronic music by Vitalic, a well-known French disc jockey.