Home Entertainment “Disco Boy”, the only Italian in competition in Berlin is an ambitious debut
Entertainment

“Disco Boy”, the only Italian in competition in Berlin is an ambitious debut

by admin
“Disco Boy”, the only Italian in competition in Berlin is an ambitious debut

Italian cinema is still the protagonist in Berlin: after the very good result obtained by Mario Martone with “Someone over there loves me”, it’s time for “Disco Boy”, the only Italian film presented in competition.

It should be highlighted immediately that this is the debut in the fiction feature film by Giacomo Abbruzzese, director born in Taranto in 1983, who had however already shown off with the 2020 documentary “America”, nominated for the César awards.

The films of the fourth day of the Berlinale

Photogallery4 photos

View

Despite this being a debut feature, Abbruzzese has managed to star one of the most important German actors in contemporary cinema: Franz Rogowski, known for his roles in Michael Haneke’s “Happy End”, “The Writer’s Woman” by Christian Petzold and “Freaks Out” by Gabriele Mainetti.

Rogowski plays Aleksei, a young refugee who manages to enlist in the French Foreign Legion, but it will only be the beginning of a long and difficult journey: Aleksei is in fact immediately sent to Niger where his destiny will intertwine with that of a man who lives in the Niger Delta and whose mission is to save his village from exploitation.

Find out more
Find out more

An immature but fascinating film

Written by the director himself, “Disco Boy” is a film that starts from suggestive and fascinating premises, above all thanks to a staging of great visual and sound impact, thanks to the excellent electronic music by Vitalic, a well-known French disc jockey.

See also  3-time Golden Bell winner Bago dies of cancer at 67 | Pancreatic cancer | Epoch Times

You may also like

Grand Seiko Launches New Hi-Beat GMT Model “Yukigesho”...

Goldwin x KAPTAIN SUNSHINE New Joint GORE-TEX Jacket...

A hundred troupes and a hundred horns sing...

COS x LINDA FARROW Joint Sunglasses Collection

Jayson Tatum Releases Jordan Tatum 1, His First...

A hundred troupes and a hundred horns sing...

The film “Beyond a Mountain” young female director...

The film “The Bad Tongue Lawyer” premiered in...

Yang Chaoyue and Xu Zhengxi’s “Heavy Purple” is...

Can concert reservation tickets be grabbed? – Opinions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy