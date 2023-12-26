Discover Gaudí’s Fantasy Land at JAMOTECA Spanish Bistro

A Michelin Guide-selected restaurant in Taikoo Li, Qiantan, JAMOTECA Spanish Bistro, is ushering in the joyful holiday season hand in hand with U Daily Plus Yutili, introducing a limited gourmet experience called “JAMOTECA Gaudi’s Fantasy Land” from December 16, 2023, to February 16, 2024. The restaurant’s conceptual chief designer and executive chef Eugeni de Diego shares a special connection with Gaudí, hailing from Barcelona, just like the renowned architect. He has even cooked in Gaudí’s most famous architectural works, La Pedrera and the Church of Guell, showcasing a unique blend of culinary and architectural artistry.

Gaudí’s love for nature and ability to discover unusual fantasy is perfectly reflected in his works, providing great encouragement to food creators like Eugeni de Diego to draw nutrients from the season and boldly use their imagination to create their own styles with confidence.

The limited gourmet experience will feature classic Spanish food and wine experiences, including an afternoon tea set led by pinxtos, a Basque regional specialty, accompanied by signature Spanish-style desserts and 3 special cocktails inspired by Gaudí’s famous architecture. The experience will take place at JAMOTECA, a Spanish tavern focused on Iberian ham, pork, and classic tapas snacks, set in a refreshing and relaxing space reflecting the essence of Spanish classic food culture and citizen life.

Additionally, U Daily Plus Yutili is collaboratively introducing a series of sparkling flavored drinks including collagen peptide and sodium hyaluronate-infused options, promoting a lifestyle of harmonious coexistence between man and nature and advocating for inner and outer repair, empowered by technology. All major star products are available on major official platforms for purchase.