Discover the Charms of Chengdu: 2023 Summer and Autumn Cultural Tourism Products Release

Chengdu, known as the “Park City”, has recently issued a warm invitation to tourists, inviting them to meet in the city and enjoy a happy tour of Chengdu. Following the successful conclusion of the Universiade, Chengdu wasted no time in releasing its summer and autumn cultural tourism products on August 10. These products include five different series, offering a wide variety of experiences for visitors.

The first series is called Wentianfu Tour, which aims to provide a luxurious and indulgent experience for tourists. The second series, Vigorous Tianfu Tour, focuses on outdoor activities and adventure, allowing visitors to explore the natural beauty and ecological wonders of Chengdu. The third series, Savoring Tianfu Tour, is all about food and culinary experiences, inviting tourists to indulge in the delicious local cuisine. The fourth series, Fashionable Tianfu Tour, offers a trendy and fashionable experience, showcasing Chengdu’s vibrant fashion scene. The final series is Green Tianfu Tour, which highlights the city’s commitment to eco-tourism and sustainability.

These cultural tourism products are designed to attract both domestic and foreign tourists to Chengdu, promoting sightseeing, leisure, and vacation experiences. In order to further promote these products, Chengdu has planned marketing and promotion activities in major tourist source cities such as Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Kunming, and Xi’an.

During the Universiade, guests had the opportunity to explore Chengdu’s many attractions and experience the city’s unique culture. They visited famous shopping destinations such as Taikoo Li on Chunxi Road, where they witnessed the modern and international fashion scene of Chengdu. They also wandered through the streets and alleys, enjoying the leisurely atmosphere and vibrant energy of the city. Immersing themselves in museums and art galleries, they had the chance to appreciate Chengdu’s rich history and artistic heritage. They even had the opportunity to visit the iconic Giant Panda Base and experience the city’s ecological beauty.

Chengdu is determined to capitalize on the success of the Universiade and transform it into a driving force for cultural and tourism consumption. The city aims to attract more tourists by promoting its cultural tourism products and inviting visitors to personally experience the happiness of Chengdu.

Chengdu is a thousand-year-old city with a deep cultural heritage. Its rich history and cultural significance make it an ideal destination for a cultural journey. From the Jinsha ruins to Dujiangyan and the Wuhou Temple, visitors can follow the footsteps of Tianfu culture and gain a deeper understanding of Chengdu’s cultural roots. The city is also home to many museums, art galleries, and ancient towns, offering a wide range of cultural experiences for visitors.

In recent years, Chengdu has been focusing on innovation and development in cultural tourism. It has created new tourism experiences that highlight the characteristics of park cities, offering a variety of new scenes for cultural tourism consumption. Urban parks, boutique homestays, leisure food, and shopping and entertainment destinations have become popular choices for tourists. This has resulted in the expansion of Chengdu’s tourism industry and increased the popularity of the Vibrant Tianfu Tour.

Chengdu is eagerly waiting to welcome tourists from all around the world. With its rich cultural heritage, vibrant city life, and beautiful natural scenery, Chengdu promises a memorable and enjoyable travel experience. So come and meet in the park city and enjoy a happy tour of Chengdu!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

