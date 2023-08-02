Discover the kitchens of CASACOR Minas Gerais 2023!

The favorite and most frequented place in many people’s homes is certainly the kitchen, since it is the perfect space to enjoy and savor special meals and socialize!

Offering a composition rich in shapes, sizes, colors and textures, the Kitchens gained prominence at CASACOR Minas Gerais 2023 and have been captivating visitors who pass by.

Therefore, below, get inspired and learn a little more about the projects of these 8 kitchens of the mining show.

1. Cave Kitchen, by Andrea Buratto

– (Daniel Mansur/CASACOR)

Overlays, textures and a harmonious mix of materials enhance the charm of this basement kitchensigned by Andrea Burattowhich is a invitation experiences and convivialityintended for pleasant meetings for a tasting accompanied by fine wines from a wine cellar well crafted.

2. Gourmet Alinde, by NB Arquitetura

– (Daniel Mansur/CASACOR)

This gourmet (and functional) kitchen signed by NB Architecture stands out for central island, connected to a joinery table. From the walls to the ceiling, from the cabinets to the bench with a sinuous design, everything is coated with porcelain tile!

3. Tribute to 20, by Estela Netto Arquitetura

– (Daniel Mansur/CASACOR)

One outdoor kitchen that embraces leisure, receiving and enjoying! The space explores the beauty of brazilian stones such as dolomite marble and quartzite, which were worked by hand, in loco.

4. Apartment Casa Ferolla, by Gislene Lopes

– (Jomar Bragança/CASACOR)

The kitchen of Apartment House Ferolla features contemporary and clean lines, with a light color palette, creating a feeling of calmwhile smooth and textured coatings add visual interest.

5. Refúgio Casa Lyz, by Maraú Design

– (Jomar Bragança/CASACOR)

One mini kitchen meets the essential needs of a comfortable life. Each element of the environment was planned to optimize the use of available space, adapting to the new realities of reduced spaces.

6. Casa Gasmig, by Paloma Martins

– (Daniel Mansur/CASACOR)

the kitchen of Gasmig House presents facilities! On a container with polycarbonate closure, to allow visual communication between the external and the internal, this mini residence aims to show the multiple applications do natural gas in a house.

7. My Terrace, by Paula Azevedo

– (Daniel Mansur/CASACOR)

How about a versatile use for the service area? With a minimalist proposal, this project integra kitchen and laundryusing comfortable lighting, natural materials and signature furniture.

8. Vila do Vinho, by Sílvia Carvalho

– (Daniel Mansur/CASACOR)

Surrounded by natural elementssuch as brick, wood, stone and cement, the project takes advantage of curved drawing from Casa Hera and follows this concept from the wall that houses the gourmet, passing through the large table of the confraternity and all its furniture.

CASACOR Service Minas Gerais 2023

Where: Casa Ferolla, at Rua Domingos do Prata, 631 – Santo Antônio Belo Horizonte (MG)

When: from July 15th to September 3rd, 2023

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday, from 2 pm to 9 pm (ticket office closes at 9 pm, visitation until 10 pm). Saturdays, from 12:00 to 21:00 (ticket office closes at 21:00, visitation until 22:00). Sundays, from 12:00 to 19:00 (ticket office closes at 19:00, visitation until 20:00)

Digital box office:

https://appcasacor.com.br/events/minas-gerais-2023

Total income values:

From Tuesday to Friday – BRL 80 (full) and BRL 40 (half)

Saturdays and Sundays – BRL 90 (full) and BRL 45 (half)

