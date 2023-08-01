Looking for a place to cool off during the hot summer in Amsterdam? Then definitely pay a visit MOMO Restaurant, Bar & Lounge. They have put together a special cocktail menu: real masterpieces of cocktails!

Discover the new cocktail menu of MOMO Restaurant, Bar & Lounge in Amsterdam

Of course you know MOMO as that wonderful restaurant in Amsterdam. Special Eastern fusion dishes, a modern environment with exciting music: it feels like you’re on vacation. You can read all about the delicious food here! And did you know that you can also drink delicious cocktails at the bar? From this month there is a new cocktail menu: perfect for a nice meal after a nice dinner, or as a start to a night out.

Low alcohol SpritzPassion Fruit Caipirinha

Passion Fruit Caipirinha and the Vondelpark Martini

Let’s start with the Passionfruit Caipirinha. What we like about Caipirinha’s is that we are immediately back on holiday to Brazil. And this version with passion fruit gives the cocktail a sweet and fresh taste, as if we really stood on the Copacabana beach with the sand between our toes. Prefer to stay closer to home? We were really impressed by the Vondelpark Martini! This cocktail combines Bombay Sapphire gin with St Germain liqueur and is made extra special by the touch of rose water and fresh cucumber. A really refreshing and elegant cocktail with an exciting touch!

Watermelon and

Vanilla Martini en de Low Alcohol Spritz

For all watermelon lovers, the Watermelon and Vanilla Martini is on the menu. Subtle taste, slightly sweet and with a creamy undertone: very tasty! And if you want a lighter cocktail, the Italian Low Alcohol Spritz is perfect. Wonderfully refreshing, yet exciting in taste due to the combination of apple juice, rose, yuzu, cucumber, strawberry and prosecco. And of course prepared in front of you by a handsome bartender. So dream away this summer with a cocktail at MOMO!

MOMO Restaurant, Bar & Lounge Amsterdam

Hobbemastraat 1, Amsterdam South

