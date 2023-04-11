ROME – Spike is the likeable mascot that has accompanied the history of the Mini brand since the debut of the modern version of the car in 2001. Today, with the advent of digitization, Spike, the faithful four-legged friend of the brand, is reinterpreted and brought alive in the digital world. In the guise of a modern “Cicerone” it will make its first appearance at the Auto Shanghai international show, in China (from 18 to 27 April next). Spike therefore, in his role as “Mini intelligent personal assistant” will accompany the public in the discovery of the future family of Mini models.





The four-legged friend will become an “art toy” that will welcome visitors to the Mini stand in the form of a large sculpture. Furthermore, Spike will also appear as an active protagonist in the cockpit of the new Concept Aceman, presenting himself to the public for the first time on the central circular OLED display and on the dashboard.

Later in the year, MINI will present a comprehensive view of the digital world of the new model family and the various functions in which Spike will offer its support to drivers. “Mini will always be synonymous with emotions and extraordinary experiences – underlined Oliver Heilmer, head of Mini design – That’s why we are bringing Spike into the future as a digital character. And it’s not just a design experiment: he is becoming a companion that accompanies the user experience ”.





The Mini design team developed Spike from an initial sketch, transforming him into a versatile companion that attracts attention beyond the vehicle and, according to the house, wherever the cute little animal appears, it offers unexpected experiences and exciting encounters. With the launch of the new model family, the brand aims to consolidate the vehicle’s bond with the driver, an emotional bond between the person and the car strengthened by the digital character that Spike embodies in perfect Mini style. (Maurilio Rigo)