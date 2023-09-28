Discover the Trendsetting Collaboration: A.H + IS-NESS FOR HONG KONG Pop-Up @ CEMENT MUSE EDITION

Japanese Stylist Akio Hasegawa Collaborates with Open Dialogue for New “AH + IS-NESS FOR HONG KONG” Collection

Hong Kong – Renowned Japanese stylist Akio Hasegawa has joined forces with fashion lifestyle brand Open Dialogue to launch a new collection titled “AH + IS-NESS FOR HONG KONG”. Hasegawa, who gained fame as the style director of popular fashion magazines “POPEYE” and “MONOCLE”, as well as the creative director of NAUTICA.JP, brings his unique vision to this exciting collaboration.

Having been one of the pioneers of the “City Boy” trend in Japan, Hasegawa’s style has captivated audiences in both Japan and Southeast Asia for the past decade. His personal brand, AH.H, has solidified his position as a reputable figure in the fashion industry. With his latest project, Hasegawa aims to extend his influence to Hong Kong alongside Open Dialogue.

IS-NESS, the brand founded in 2001, meaning “existence” in literal terms, has always been at the forefront of revolutionary creations, focusing on brand image design. It is known for its integration of modern technology, art, music, and fashion into traditional culture. IS-NESS creates products that connect fashion with temperature, resulting in unique and recognizable clothing items.

The “AH + IS-NESS FOR HONG KONG” collaboration presents a range of new “City Boy” styling products, capturing the essence of Hasegawa’s signature style. To showcase this exclusive collection, Hasegawa and his team flew to Hong Kong, where they shot scenes at famous landmarks such as the Star Ferry, Avenue of Stars, and Yau Ma Tei Fruit Bar. The photos taken during this shoot are currently on display at the K11 MUSEA underground CEMENT Pop-up, allowing fans and fashion enthusiasts to witness the concrete jungle through the eyes of City Boy.

The highly anticipated collaboration will be available at the A.H + IS-NESS FOR HONG KONG Pop-Up, located at Shop G31, G/F, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui. The pop-up will run from September 27th to October 10th, giving fashion enthusiasts the opportunity to experience this unique collection firsthand.

Don’t miss out on the chance to explore the exciting world of streetwear fashion and witness the fusion of Japanese and Hong Kong style. Visit the A.H + IS-NESS FOR HONG KONG Pop-Up exhibition at K11 MUSEA, and immerse yourself in the creative vision of Akio Hasegawa and Open Dialogue.

