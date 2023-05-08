discover this beautiful and versatile resource

The use of wood never goes out of style and is present in many styles of decoration. It is a material that transmits comfort and coziness, also due to its thermal properties, of reflecting or absorbing heat and helping to maintain a pleasant temperature in the environment. In addition to giving special touches to the decor – ranging from rusticity to refinement, depending on how the wood is worked. In this article, we are going to approach one of these ways and talk about slatted panel decorationa material that is almost unanimous among architects and interior decorators.

What is a slatted panel?

Living room with slatted panel (Photo: Getty Images)

The slatted panel joinery technique consists of applying wooden slats positioned side by side, in a spaced and regular way, on a smooth surface, creating an effect that is both uniform and three-dimensional at the place where it is installed.

The layout of the slats is usually done vertically. But it is also possible to find examples of decoration with a slatted panel with the slats horizontally or even diagonally, as you can see below in the topic of custom furniture (click here if you are curious and want to go straight).

Example of slatted panel decoration in an office waiting room (Photo: Getty Images)

What is a slatted panel used for?

One of the advantages of a slatted panel, in addition to its beauty, is its versatility. This feature can be used for several purposes, such as:

Coating of walls, counters, doors or even furniture;

Delimit or separate environments;

Serve as a support for TVs, plants, mirrors, niches, shelves, among other items;

Hiding wires – that’s why they are often used as frames for TVs.

wooden slatted panel

The slatted panels can be made of wood or materials with coatings that resemble wood. In the case of nobler materials, and consequently more expensive, the most used types are Walnut, Imbuia, Freijó and Cumaru. But there are also possibilities in the market for panels made with Mahogany, Cedar, Eucalyptus and even Bamboo.

wood-free slatted panel

Although the technique is from carpentry, there are other ways to give the same effect as a decoration with a slatted panel without the need to use wood. To lower costs, many manufacturers today sell slatted panels made with materials such as MDF, MDP or Polystyrene. It is also possible to simulate the same look even with PVC, aluminum or porcelain tiles in wood colors, which are good options for areas with more humidity, such as bathrooms and outdoor areas.

Bathroom with slatted panel in the box (Photo: Getty Images)

TV room

One of the most common applications for decoration with slatted panels is to serve as a frame for the TV in living rooms or rooms dedicated especially for families to gather in front of the small screen.

Panel slatted as a TV frame (Photo: Getty Images)

In this other example, the slatted panel composes the environment as one of the decoration elements in the TV room, but does not exactly serve as a frame for the device.

TV room with slatted panel (Photo: Getty Images)

Planned Furniture

Many companies that work with customized furniture also take advantage of the use of slatted panel decoration in their projects. Below, we have an example from Finger Móveis Planejados, who set up a panel in this TV room with a kind of mosaic of slatted panels, in which the slats, in black and natural wood colors, are oriented both vertically and horizontally and horizontally. diagonal.

Panel with vertical, horizontal and diagonal slats (Photo: Rudimar Razador | Blog da Finger Móveis Planejados)

slatted panel in bedroom

There are many ways to use slatted panel decor in a bedroom. And one of the best is to make a beautiful coating on the wall where the headboard is located, as in the example below:

Bedroom wall with slatted panel (Photo: Getty Images)

Room dividers

In this luxurious room, in addition to a vertically slatted panel as a headboard, there are two others horizontally, delimiting the space of the bedside tables. The set of three serves to divide the environment between the sleeping area and the closet.

In addition to decorating the wall at the head of the bed, the slatted panel divides the bedroom and closet (Photo: Getty Images)

Delimit environments

In this kitchen with very high ceilings, the slatted panel from floor to ceiling serves to visually divide the room.

Slatted panel delimiting environments (Photo: Shutterstock)

slatted ceiling panel

Below, an example of how a decoration with a slatted panel can delimit and divide environments with application not only on the wall, but also on the ceiling.

Slatted panel up to the ceiling (Photo: Getty Images)

Living room

A decoration with a slatted panel can serve as a frame for many things. In this luxurious living room with a well urban junglewooden slats help highlight a large round vertical garden.

Slatted panel helps enhance the beauty of this vertical garden (Photo: Getty Images)

wall cladding

In this example below, the slatted panel covers a part of the wall where the TV is located in a bedroom. And the pattern of straight lines inspired by the slats is repeated on the rack, on the potted plant, on the room divider and even on the rug.

Wall cladding with slatted panel (Photo: Getty Images)

Slatted panel in dining room

In this project by architect Cassio Mourão Dolci, executed by Finger Móveis Planejados in Brasília, the decoration with slatted panels, which could be more obvious as a frame for the TV, ended up serving to visually separate the kitchen from the dining room integrated with the living room. .

Slatted panel in a dining room (Photo: Finger Móveis Planejados)

