For three weekends, between November 18 and December 11, Yuval Avital’s The Bestiary of the Earth is the exhibition project of the year of the Reggio Parma Festival, with the Yuval Avital Monster at the center, which reinterprets the tradition of medieval bestiaries . The exceptional multidisciplinary event – through live performances by acclaimed international performers, installations, sculptures, sounds and large-scale works – completely transforms the main theaters of the two cities, from the foyer to the stage, into dreamlike, exhibition and performative spaces.

