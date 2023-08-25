Discovering the Three Primary Colors of Yuanshen’s Corona in Version 4.0: A Detailed Guide for Completing the Task

Yuanshen’s Corona Introduces New Task: Discovering the Three Primary Colors

In the latest version 4.0 of the popular game Yuanshen, players are now faced with a new and exciting task – finding the three primary colors of Yuanshen’s corona. This addition has sparked curiosity among gamers who are eager to explore this intriguing challenge. If you’re intrigued and want to know more, keep reading for a detailed explanation of the task.

The task revolves around interacting with a character named Sylvia in Haimo Village. Sylvia will pose a series of questions that players need to answer correctly in order to progress further. Let’s take a closer look at the step-by-step guide for completing this task.

Step 1: Talk to Sylvia in Haimo Village

To initiate the task, players must locate Sylvia in Haimo Village and engage in conversation. During the conversation, Sylvia will ask a question that needs to be answered correctly for the task to continue.

Step 2: Deliver a Golden Item

After answering Sylvia’s first question correctly, players need to choose any golden item and hand it over to her.

Step 3: Answer Sylvia’s Second Question

Once the golden item is delivered, Sylvia will proceed to ask a second question. Again, players must provide the correct answer to proceed.

Step 4: Deliver a White Item

After answering the second question correctly, players are required to select any white item and deliver it to Sylvia.

Step 5: Answer Sylvia’s Third Question

Upon delivering the white item, Sylvia will pose a final question. Players should answer it accurately to move forward.

Step 6: Deliver a Black Item

Following the third question, players must find any black item and deliver it to Sylvia.

Step 7: Receive Rewards

After completing all the questions and item deliveries, players will be rewarded for their efforts. In addition to rewards, players will also receive a unique part as a special bonus.

This new task in Yuanshen has piqued the interest of gamers around the world. It offers an exciting opportunity to unravel the mysteries surrounding the three primary colors of Yuanshen’s corona. So, gather your friends and embark on this captivating adventure together!

