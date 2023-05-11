“Disgaea 7” prologue trial version that can inherit saved data is released-DoNews Game

Sega Co., Ltd. released the latest information on the Nintendo Switch™ / PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 platform game “Disgaea 7”. The trial version of the prologue that can inherit and save data to the official version of the game has been confirmed. Abundant DLC download content. The work is expected to be officially released on May 25, 2023 (Thursday).

The “Disgaea” series is an SRPG game based on the “Demon World” where demons, angels and brave men run rampant and break common sense. The latest work in the series “Disgaea 7” takes the Japanese-style demon world “Hinomoto Demon Group” as the stage. In addition to the charming characters and the traditional fun elements of the series, you can also experience the fully upgraded “breaking common sense” Brand new system.

Before the official release date, we will bring players a trial version that can experience the content of the prologue of the game. In conjunction with the release of the trial version, here is a synchronous introduction of the main characters Cui Chuan, Xiao Qing, Bi’an Jue Sheng Zhai and the relevant information of the DLC download content.

■Released a trial version that can inherit and save data to the official version!

The trial version of Disgaea 7 was launched on May 11. In the trial version, players can play in advance the content of the prologue of the protagonists Fuji and Billirika’s struggle to regain Japan. You can also experience the new system “Extreme Demonization” with the accompanying tutorial, plus “Lift & Throw” and other unique game systems of the “DISGAEA” series.

The saved data of the prologue can also be carried over to the official version, so please cultivate your favorite characters well.

■Introduction of main characters

The humanoid weapon Emerald Ship who knows the future (CV: Kawase Moki)

“Foretelling to follow the emerald boat—follow the order of Mufu, and annihilate everyone.”

A young man with a mechanical body who is a “predictive and obedient” rotten official. He usually speaks in a calm, mechanical tone, but occasionally he speaks like a child.

■Character movie[Emerald Boat Chapter]

https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Vh411E7ff/

Xiao Qing, a passionate girl who claims to be Fuji’s daughter (CV: Imaizumi りおな)

“Would you hold Xiaoqing gently and tightly? Xiaoqing’s favorite…father♡”

A young girl who looks up to Fuji and calls him “Papa”. It destroys and crushes those who stand in its way with overwhelming force.

■Character movie[Xiaoqing Chapter]

https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1zo4y1w73h/

The strongest swordsman who has grown tired of swords Higan Zeshosai (CV: Yui Kondo)

“My name is Bi’an Jue Sheng Zhai… Those who stand in my way will die!”

A woman who inherits the title of “Zeushosai”, the strongest swordsman in Hinomoto, and Fuji’s master. Once she uses a sword, the enemy will be unable to parry because it is too strong, so she is currently practicing long spears.

■Character movie[Bi An Ze Sheng Zhai Chapter]

https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Uh411V75L/

■Introduction of secondary characters

Pippi (CV: Horiuchi Keno)

Pliny, Bilica’s special secretary, has been serving her since she was a child. Although excellent as a secretary, he is an emotionless working machine, sometimes a little ruthless.

Nitra (CV: White Sherpa)

Rescued by Fuji when he was attacked by Makuro, he is a gentle and considerate angel.Why is the angel in the devil world, and what purpose does she have… Her

Who is full of mysteries.

Opner (CV: Keno Horiuchi)

The leader of the “Kaijun”, a military organization composed of trained demons. Possessing one of the “Shen Fist” of the Seventh Founder, it dominates the samurai with overwhelming force.

■Travel around and experience the game’s “Makai Tour” in depth

Players can visit the tourist attraction “Hinomoto Demon World Group” and enjoy it to the fullest. Here you can hear special dialogues that supplement the plot or play mini-games to experience the world of Disgaea 7 more deeply.

During the sightseeing, someone will ask Fuji and his party for help. You can get paid for solving their difficulties, so please actively lend a helping hand.

The mini-games include the “Devil Shogi Killing Game”, which considers the fastest way to overcome the level AI, and the “Hinomoto Fighting Tournament”, a tournament that bets on the name of the strongest in the Hinomoto Demon World. Small games can be challenged repeatedly.

■ Rich and colorful download content

This work also prepares wonderful DLC download content for all players, including “additional characters” and “original plots”, as well as consumption props to help players take risks and cultivate characters.

In the “original storyline”, there will be popular characters who cross the boundaries of the series and co-star in this work. As you progress through the story, you can get the characters that appear in it, and you can also enjoy additional music.

In addition, a “story set” containing all the story DLC will be released. Buying this set will give you a purchase bonus-an additional character “Prenilu”.

▼DLC content list:

●Devil King and Demon God and Miss Qianjin Chapter

Appearing roles: Rahal, Etna, Rosalint

Additional songs: “♪Welcome to the Demon King’s City”, “♪How about the new Demon King’s City?” “, “♪ Rosalint”

●Hot-blooded man and female devil and girl who loves fantasy

Appearing roles: Adiru, Serafi, Fenghua

Additional songs: “♪Wonder Castle”, “♪Don’t Turn Back”, “♪My☆Declaration”

●The top student and the final boss and the ex-president chapter

Appearing roles: Mao, Sisizi, Akutare

Additional songs: “♪Extreme Outlaw King”, “♪Smash Beat”, “♪White Tiger”

●Hell Master and Servant and Fallen Angels of Love

Appearing roles: Valbatje, Fenrich, Fleur

Additional songs: “♪Candlelight”, “♪Arcadian Vampire”, “♪ Comrades”

●Gentle Demon and Diva and Phantom Thief Angel

Appearing characters: Kiria, Melodia, Altina

Additional songs: “♪Moving On”, “♪Hamony Heim”, “♪Three Angels”

●Zombie Brothers and Sisters and Angel Sisters

Appearing characters: Zed, Vicky, Cecily

Additional songs: “♪Missing You”, “♪Orange Memory”, “♪Heaven’s Blossom”

●Badness and curry and the demon king of female body

Appearing roles: Rathbury, Tutu Leah, Rahal

Additional songs: “♪Love Combination”, “♪Popping Pink”, “♪Devil Rock Hero”

●Story set: a set of 7 story downloadable content

Purchase bonus: Prenilu

●consumer props

※The screen is the content of the Japanese version of the game under development. The official version supports Simplified Chinese.

※The images are all screens of the PlayStation®5 version under development.