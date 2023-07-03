Disillusive Play – Songs For The Non-Existent – Album Review

Disillusive Play – Songs For The Non-Existent
Origin: Athens / Greece
Release: 16.06.2023
Label: Wormholedeath Records
Length: 52:04
Genre: Melodic Progressive Metal
Photo Credit: Emmanouil Nondas
Friends of melodic progressive metal sounds should and probably already have an ear Disillusive Play set. The five musicians from Athens founded in 2014 and made their mark with their first work, which is now five years old Open Arms a solid place in the Greek metal scene.
In doing so, they have been with bands and acts like Gus G. or The Silent Wedding played together, who in turn supported the newcomers on their albums. The latter helped out on the first work. Former keyboardist Bob Katsionis from Gus G’s project Firewind supports again on the new album Songs For The Non-Existent. Like its predecessor, the album will initially be released purely digitally, with a CD version to follow shortly.
The focus on this album is once again on highly melodic, symphonically arranged Power Metal songs with female vocals. The songs often become progressive in the middle part, with complexly arranged guitar and rhythm drives. Most likely, fans of Halestorm, Avenged Sevenfold or Stone Sour with songs like Queen Of The Night can delight you HERE can hear. The Greek bass player Panagiotis Bourazanis supported here on the thick strings. This song gets interesting towards the end with its interesting guitar figures. The voice of Antigoni Kalamara happily avoids the howling outpourings of many of their fellow Power Metal genre fighters and positions themselves as a passably expressive rock singer that still offers some potential in this regard.
Female fronted Progressive Power Metal mit Kante
As on the catchy and snappy Sisyphus, that you HERE can hear. The stringing together of relatively simple but highly melodic arcs of suspense in the refrain and progressive, intricate appendices then open up a large part of the appeal Songs For The Non-Existent out of. In Parallel Lives then sing too Marios Karanastasisof his character The Silent Wedding along with Antigoni Kalamara a duet, which is particularly due to the operetta-like organ Karanatasis’ works very well and gives the album a pleasant change.
That makes the disc well worth listening to and musically demanding. The guest musicians aren’t just there, they can actually set accents and give the very well produced album an extra touch.
Conclusion
with her second work Songs For The Non-Existent tie Disillusive Play on their debut and release a Progressive Metal disc with a lot of power and variety, which also offers room for improvement in terms of song structure and vocal power. 7,5 / 10
Line Up
Antigoni Kalamara – Gesang
Jim Knikos – The guitar
Fotis Trivizas – Rhythm guitar
Michalis Mytilinis – Bass
Aris Dolianitis – drums
Tracklist
01. Enough
02. Why
03. Sisyphus
04. Life’s scars
05. The Dreamer
06. Make Them All Feel Good
07. Love Or Fear
08. Parallel Lives (A Song for the Non-Existent)
09. Queen of the Night
10. Demon’s Glove
11. We Will Rise (Any Day Now)
