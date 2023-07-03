Disillusive Play – Songs For The Non-Existent – Album Review

Disillusive Play – Songs For The Non-Existent

Origin: Athens / Greece

Release: 16.06.2023

Label: Wormholedeath Records

Length: 52:04

Genre: Melodic Progressive Metal

Photo Credit: Emmanouil Nondas

Friends of melodic progressive metal sounds should and probably already have an ear Disillusive Play set. The five musicians from Athens founded in 2014 and made their mark with their first work, which is now five years old Open Arms a solid place in the Greek metal scene.

In doing so, they have been with bands and acts like Gus G. or The Silent Wedding played together, who in turn supported the newcomers on their albums. The latter helped out on the first work. Former keyboardist Bob Katsionis from Gus G’s project Firewind supports again on the new album Songs For The Non-Existent. Like its predecessor, the album will initially be released purely digitally, with a CD version to follow shortly.

The focus on this album is once again on highly melodic, symphonically arranged Power Metal songs with female vocals. The songs often become progressive in the middle part, with complexly arranged guitar and rhythm drives. Most likely, fans of Halestorm, Avenged Sevenfold or Stone Sour with songs like Queen Of The Night can delight you HERE can hear. The Greek bass player Panagiotis Bourazanis supported here on the thick strings. This song gets interesting towards the end with its interesting guitar figures. The voice of Antigoni Kalamara happily avoids the howling outpourings of many of their fellow Power Metal genre fighters and positions themselves as a passably expressive rock singer that still offers some potential in this regard.



As on the catchy and snappy Sisyphus, that you HERE can hear. The stringing together of relatively simple but highly melodic arcs of suspense in the refrain and progressive, intricate appendices then open up a large part of the appeal Songs For The Non-Existent out of. In Parallel Lives then sing too Marios Karanastasisof his character The Silent Wedding along with Antigoni Kalamara a duet, which is particularly due to the operetta-like organ Karanatasis’ works very well and gives the album a pleasant change.

That makes the disc well worth listening to and musically demanding. The guest musicians aren’t just there, they can actually set accents and give the very well produced album an extra touch.

Conclusion

with her second work Songs For The Non-Existent tie Disillusive Play on their debut and release a Progressive Metal disc with a lot of power and variety, which also offers room for improvement in terms of song structure and vocal power. 7,5 / 10

Line Up

Antigoni Kalamara – Gesang

Jim Knikos – The guitar

Fotis Trivizas – Rhythm guitar

Michalis Mytilinis – Bass

Aris Dolianitis – drums

Tracklist

01. Enough

02. Why

03. Sisyphus

04. Life’s scars

05. The Dreamer

06. Make Them All Feel Good

07. Love Or Fear

08. Parallel Lives (A Song for the Non-Existent)

09. Queen of the Night

10. Demon’s Glove

11. We Will Rise (Any Day Now)

