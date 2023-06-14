Home » Disney announced that several sequels of “Avatar” will be postponed | Hypebeast
The 2022 sci-fi blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water” directed by James Cameron officially landed on Disney+ last week, but this week Disney announced without warning that all episodes 3, 4, and 5 of “Avatar” will be postponed.

“Avatar 3” has been postponed from December 20, 2024 to December 19, 2025, “Avatar 4” has been postponed to December 21, 2029, and “Avatar 5” has to wait until December 19, 2031. It has been 22 years since the first episode was released.

Producer Jon Landau posted on Twitter: “Each “Avatar” movie is exciting, but it is also an epic project. We need more time to achieve what our filmmakers and audiences are pursuing. The quality standards we’ve come to expect, the team is working on and can’t wait to bring audiences back to Pandora in December 2025.”

