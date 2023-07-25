Disney Art Collection by Mr. Doodle: A Magical Journey of Art Comes to Macau

“Disney Art Collection by Mr Doodle” Makes Debut in Macau, Kicking off Asian Tour with ARTOX GROUP

Macau is set to be captivated by the arrival of the highly anticipated “Disney Art Collection by Mr Doodle,” a series of works and life aesthetic products that will mark the start of its Asian tour. In collaboration with ARTOX GROUP, the exclusive agent of British artist Mr Doodle, and Pearl Lam Galleries, this global limited series of art works proudly produced by ARTOX GROUP has been officially authorized by Disney.

The renowned British artist, Mr Doodle, has always had a penchant for graffiti since he was a child, filling the blank spaces of his home with his creative doodles. His artistic world shares a common thread with Disney’s magical universe – spreading joy, happiness, love, and miracles through authenticity, imagination, and immersive magic.

To commemorate Disney’s 100th birthday, Mr Doodle was invited to combine his art doodle park with Disney’s wonderful world. Drawing inspiration from Disney’s classic pictures, he created 24 new paintings with the theme of “introducing graffiti art to Mickey and his friends” to pay tribute to Disney’s centenary through art.

These remarkable works, as well as the “Disney Art Collection by Mr Doodle” series of life aesthetic products, will make their grand entrance in Macau, ready to capture the attention of the entire city. Through a partnership between ARTOX GROUP and Pearl Lam Galleries, the first stop of the Asian tour will be opened.

Mr Doodle expressed his excitement about this Disney project, stating that he learned about the evolution of Mickey and his friends’ characters, discovering the countless subtle changes that have taken place over the past century. This process fascinated and inspired him. He added various mini-graffiti to Disney’s original scenes, replacing flat, blocky colors. This meticulous attention to detail allows viewers to appreciate the flexibility of doodle art and how it can seamlessly blend with different color areas.

Mr Doodle sincerely hopes to share the fun and joy he experienced during the creation process through these paintings. As each of the 24 new paintings is unveiled, they resonate with art collectors and art lovers worldwide.

ARTOX GROUP’s art platform, APPortfolio, known for producing high-quality limited edition artworks, has created a unique Mickey shape called Snow Angel Mickey, inspired by the classic Disney character. This crossover symbol of art and fashion has been eagerly anticipated by the trendsetting art community. APPortfolio has previously collaborated with top international artists, and its projects, like “POP INFINITY,” inspired by classic Disney characters, have received great acclaim.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of ARTOX GROUP’s establishment, they have joined forces with Mr Doodle for a global art journey around the world. In addition to this collaboration, they have also surprised art lovers with partnerships with international artists such as Philip Colbert and Jason Naylor. ARTOX GROUP has utilized resources from various regions, including Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and Xiamen, to continuously promote more art projects and bring exciting products and activities to art enthusiasts.

About Mr Doodle:

Mr Doodle, known as Mr. Graffiti, embarked on his graffiti journey from an early age, scribbling on his parents’ furniture and then expanding his canvases to local fast food restaurants and schools. Over time, Mr Doodle built his own visual system, called “DoodleWorld” or Graffiti World, where cartoon characters, objects, and patterns multiply infinitely, showcasing his unique worldview. He gained recognition in the art world in 2017 and has since amassed a large following on social media. Mr Doodle’s works extend beyond canvases and can be found on furniture, large surfaces, clothing, and more. His collaborations with prestigious brands like Fendi, Puma, Samsung, and MTV reflect his purpose of sharing his graffiti world with a wider audience.

Regarding his motivation, Mr Doodle said, “My motivation has always been to create a universal improvised doodle language that would appeal to and connect with people from all over the world.”

About ARTOX GROUP:

ARTOX GROUP is an international organization dedicated to upgrading the fashion and art industry. Through its professional capabilities, pipeline flow, and high-quality resources, ARTOX GROUP expands the value and influence of art in various ways. It has upgraded its commercial artistic system, integrated cross-border resources, and promoted social innovation and development. ARTOX GROUP includes APPortfolio, an internationally renowned art platform; APOL Gallery, focusing on contemporary art and street art; APP+, an IP incubation and upgrading brand for trendy play; and either 1, an art life aesthetics brand. APPortfolio, in particular, produces and showcases high-quality limited edition artworks, collaborating with renowned brands and artists such as Lane Crawford, Barneys New York, adidas, Estudio Campana, Kenny Scharf, Daniel Arsham, Araki Nobuyoshi, Koizumi Satoru, Felipe Pantone, André Saraiva, Katherine Bernhardt, and Amano Takeru. The organization continuously delivers creative cross-border art activities, aiming to maximize the value of art.

About Pearl Lam Galleries:

Pearl Lam Galleries, founded by Ms. Pearl Lam, is an influential force in promoting contemporary art in Asia. Since its establishment in 2005, the gallery has played a crucial role in facilitating international dialogue and cross-cultural exchanges between the East and the West. Through carefully curated annual exhibitions, Pearl Lam Galleries challenges and reexamines perceptions of Asian cultural practices. With a strong roster of Chinese and international artists, the gallery focuses on exhibition planning and market cultivation. Pearl Lam Galleries has a global presence, participating in esteemed art exhibitions such as Art Cologne, Art Basel, Frieze Masters, and West Coast Art and Design Fair.

As Macau eagerly awaits the arrival of the “Disney Art Collection by Mr Doodle,” art enthusiasts and Disney fans can look forward to experiencing a wonderful journey of art that combines the magic of Disney with the vibrant and immersive doodle world created by Mr Doodle.