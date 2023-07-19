Disney CEO Bob Iger Addresses Concerns Over the Future of Linear TV Business

Title: Disney CEO Bob Iger Attempts to Reassure Anxious Television Business Amidst Uncertainty

Panic and anxiety have surged within Disney General Entertainment Content (DGEC) following recent remarks made by CEO Bob Iger regarding the company’s television business. In an interview with CNBC’s David Faber, Iger confessed that Disney’s linear TV business “may not be critical,” sending shockwaves throughout the industry.

The meeting held outside Disney’s facilities on Tuesday between Iger and the heads of the company’s television business aimed to address the concerns raised within the division. Employees, who number in the thousands, have been left feeling “in the dark” due to Iger’s failure to communicate directly with them since the interview aired. No company-wide memos or public meetings have taken place, intensifying the uncertainty surrounding the future of Disney’s television business.

In an attempt to quell growing discontent, Iger responded to questions during the meeting with senior managers, acknowledging the value of content created by the television production teams. A source familiar with his comments revealed that Iger emphasized the importance of ABC News to the company, expressing his enthusiasm for the sector’s future prospects. He further stressed the necessity of transitioning to streaming and his belief in Disney’s ability to make this transition successfully.

Despite Iger’s attempt to alleviate concerns, employees of Disney’s television business remain skeptical. While Iger did not explicitly express a desire to sell the network and linear stations in his interview, his remarks effectively signaled that this sector of the business is up for grabs.

It is evident that Iger’s passion for the news industry is well-known, and his recognition of the value of TV production content is unsurprising. However, the central question persists: Is the linear TV business crucial for Disney’s future, particularly as Iger positions the company for continued success?

Iger’s statement to senior management only reinforces concerns within the company, now that it is evident that he intends to sell this prized asset. The Disney insider revealed that while Iger may profess his fondness for the “jewel” that is the television business, his true motivation lies in obtaining the highest possible price for it due to financial constraints.

Amidst the uncertainty and unease among employees, it remains to be seen how Disney will navigate the transition to streaming and what implications this decision will have for the future of the company’s linear TV business.

