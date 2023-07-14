Disney CEO Bob Iger Reveals Plans to Cut Costs and Reduce Productions for Marvel and Star Wars IPs

Disney Plans to Cut Costs by Reducing Marvel and “Star Wars” Productions

In a recent interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the company is seeking to cut costs by reducing the number of Marvel and “Star Wars” derivative films and series. Iger acknowledged that Disney’s recent box office performance, from Marvel to animation works, has been unsatisfactory and emphasized the need for cost control.

“The purpose of the reduction is not only to be more concentrated but also part of our cost control plan, and also to reduce the number of works,” said Iger. He specifically targeted Marvel’s strategy of pushing original content on streaming platforms, stating that it dilutes the audience’s attention. “Marvel is an example; it hasn’t reached any significant level in the TV business. Marvel has not only increased the production of movies but also put out a lot of TV series,” added Iger.

Whether it is a move to improve the overall quality of their works or to address the high cost caused by excessive production, reducing the number of projects related to Marvel and “Star Wars” will be a crucial next step for Disney. The company aims to regain the audience’s attention and streamline their content offerings.

Interested readers can watch the full interview clip to learn more about Disney’s plans for cost control and the future of Marvel and “Star Wars” projects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

