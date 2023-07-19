Disney CEO’s Comments on Actors Union Claims Cause Industry Shock

Title: Disney CEO Bob Iger Addresses Concerns Amid Claims of Actors Union

Subtitle: Disney Television Business Under Question as CEO’s Comments Cause Industry Shock

(CNN) – In response to growing concerns and anxiety within Disney General Entertainment Content (DGEC), CEO Bob Iger met with the heads of the company’s television business on Tuesday. The meeting was called just days after Iger made a candid statement to CNBC’s David Faber, suggesting that Disney’s linear TV business may no longer be critical to the entertainment giant, a remark that sent shockwaves through the industry.

Iger’s confession set off alarm bells at DGEC, the division responsible for managing crucial television and cable networks such as ABC, Disney Channel, National Geographic, and FX. Sources revealed that the division’s employees, numbering in the thousands, have been experiencing “great anxiety” since Iger’s unexpected interview. They noted that Iger had left staff “in the dark” by not directly communicating with them or issuing any company-wide memos or public meetings.

Attempting to alleviate some of the discomfort, the CEO addressed questions from senior managers outside the company’s facilities during Tuesday’s meeting. According to a person familiar with the remarks, Iger emphasized the value of content created by the company’s television production teams, specifically highlighting the importance of ABC News, stating, “I’m passionate about news… It’s too good, too important, and too much fun.”

Despite Iger’s reassurances, those working in Disney’s television business remain uneasy. While he did not explicitly state a desire to sell the network and linear stations, his comments effectively put that sector of the business on the market, leaving lingering uncertainties.

Expressing love for the news industry may not be enough to quell concerns among Disney employees. The real question remains whether the linear TV business is essential for the company’s future, as Iger positions Disney for the streaming era. His candid response to Faber indicates that linear TV may not be critical to Disney’s overall strategy.

A Disney insider commented, “Iger’s remarks to senior management were ‘typical jewel in the crown, except now we know he’s selling the jewel.’ He wants to get the highest price he can for the jewel because he can no longer afford it.”

While many understand Iger’s intentions, there is a sense of apprehension surrounding the potential implications for Disney’s television business. As the industry continues to shift toward streaming, the fate of linear TV remains uncertain, leaving employees and industry experts eager for further clarification from Disney’s leadership team.

Ultimately, Iger’s meeting with the heads of the television business might have temporarily eased tensions, but the long-term effects and the future of Disney’s linear TV division remain up in the air.

