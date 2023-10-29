Disney Delays Release of “Snow White” and “Elio” Amid Strike Action; SF Airlines’ Ezhou Cargo Routes Surpass 10

Disney Announces Delay in Release of “Snow White” and “Elio” Films

Disney has revealed that the release dates for two highly anticipated films, the live-action version of “Snow White” and Pixar animation “Elio,” will be postponed. The decision comes as a result of the ongoing strike action by the Actors-Television and Radio Artists Union (SAG-AFTRA).

On October 27, Disney announced that the release of the live-action “Snow White” movie would be delayed by one year, shifting from March 22, 2024, to March 21, 2025, in Japan. The release date for Pixar Animation Studio’s “Elio” was also pushed back from March 1, 2024, to June 13, 2025.

The strike action by SAG-AFTRA has affected various aspects of film production, including casting, voice acting, and other areas of production that heavily rely on actors and performers. To ensure the smooth production and release of these films, Disney made the decision to delay their release dates.

In other news, the film “The Mistake on the River” has experienced tremendous success at the box office since its release. According to Beacon Professional Edition, the film has maintained its position at the top of the box office for eight consecutive days. With a current box office earning of 195 million, Beacon AI predicts that the film will reach a total box office of 312 million.

Additionally, the movie “Rescuing the Suspect” has exceeded 20 million in total box office earnings, including both screenings and pre-sales. The film achieved this milestone six days before its official release, indicating strong audience interest and positive reception.

Moving away from the entertainment industry, the 4th Asian Para Games concluded with a grand closing ceremony held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium. Majid Rashid, Chairman of the Asian Paralympic Committee, announced the conclusion of the successful event, which showcased the abilities and achievements of para-athletes from across Asia.

In the world of cargo transportation, SF Airlines has made significant strides with its international cargo routes. From October 26 to 28, SF Airlines launched three new routes: “Ezhou=Singapore,” “Ezhou=Kuala Lumpur,” and “Ezhou=Osaka.” These routes expand the reach of the Ezhou route to Southeast Asia and East Asia, further enhancing the air network layout in Ezhou. With the inaugural flight of “Ezhou=Osaka” on October 28, SF Airlines now operates over 10 international cargo routes in Ezhou.

Shifting to the automotive industry, Cui Dongshu, Secretary-General of the Passenger Car Association, highlighted an interesting trend. The proportion of power batteries installed in vehicles has been steadily decreasing over the years. In 2020, the installation rate was 76%, followed by 70% in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, the rate dropped to 54%, and it is projected to reach 48% in 2024. This decline is observed in both ternary and lithium iron phosphate batteries, indicating overproduction and performance pressure.

In the tech market, a report from Luotu Technology reveals that the price of smart door locks in China hit its lowest level in the past three years during the third quarter of 2023. With an average price drop to the thousand yuan level, the market saw increased accessibility and affordability. B-side sales accounted for a significant portion of the overall Chinese smart door lock market, showing a decline of 8.0% compared to the previous year.

That’s all for today’s morning news update. Stay informed and have a great day ahead!

