Disney Linna Belle was slapped on the head by a man Expert Science: There is a steel frame inside that may cause a concussion

On January 7, in the Shanghai Disney Resort, a male tourist suddenly reached out and slapped the head of the “Lina Belle” doll, which was criticized by many netizens.

In the online video, the “Linna Belle” doll is walking with the staff, and many fans are interacting with the doll on the side of the road. One of the male tourists suddenly reached out and patted the doll’s head. A “boom” was heard.

After being photographed, “Lina Belle” continued to walk forward, waving and interacting with tourists, and did not seem to be seriously injured. It is understood that the actor who was photographed on the head was not sent to the hospital, and the police have launched an investigation.

Some netizens suggested that Shanghai Disney Resort should blacklist this tourist.

Huang Jia, a doctor of medicine at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, said in an article published on the “Science China” public account,In order to ensure the flexibility of the Disney doll headgear, it is necessary to highly restore the head movements of the actor, and it is necessary to install a large number of hard conductive structures inside the headgear. When slapping them, the strength will be accompanied by the weight of the entire headgear, hitting the performers’ heads. If the steel frame hits their heads, it may cause concussion or even perforation of the tympanic membrane.

This isn’t the first time a Shanghai Disney puppet actor has been slapped. In May 2021, Pupu Xiong was chased and beaten by a child, but fortunately he was not seriously injured. There have also been cases of concussions taken by tourists when some dolls took photos together before, and the “beards” of dolls were pulled out by tourists.