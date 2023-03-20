Disney responds to tourists crowding out Linna Belle actors: will verify and deal with the behavior of netizens complaining about rice circles

According to news on March 20, recently, a news about “Disney tourists crowding out Linna Belle actors” has attracted the attention of the Internet.

It is understood that the incident took place at the performance of Linna Belle in Shanghai Disneyland.The reason is that some tourists suspected that they were filming due to traffic, and they collectively excluded one of Linna Belle’s cast and crew, and refused to interact with him, causing controversy.

In response, the Disney Reservation Service Center responded,It will record and feed back to relevant departments, and some relevant departments will verify and deal with it.

Some netizens complained, “Bringing the fan circle behavior to Disney?”

According to the data, Lina Bell (Lina Bell), the IP image released by Shanghai Disneyland on September 29, 2021, is a friend that Duffy met by chance in the Disney story about Duffy getting lost in the forest. On the surface, this is a pink plush fox girl with big starry blue eyes and a big and fluffy fox tail.

In early March, Shanghai Disney Resort official Weibo announced,The classic Disney Friends interactive experience returns to Shanghai Disney Resort, where tourists can once again hug, shake hands and take photos with Disney friends.

It is reported that this is another new opening measure of Shanghai Disneyland since it fully resumed operations on December 8 last year. It has been temporarily closed several times before and then reopened.