Disney Sues Florida Governor Over ‘Retaliatory Campaign’

Walt Disney Co. sued the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantisarguing that he is retaliating against the company for speaking out against their policies and threatening billions of dollars in business.

The company presented the demand Wednesday in federal court in Florida.

“A targeted campaign of government reprisals — orchestrated at every turn by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech — now threatens business operations from Disney, jeopardize your financial future in the region and violates their constitutional rights,” Disney alleges.

The company said DeSantis’ threat of “cancel” the publicly notified and duly agreed contracts “was clearly retaliatory, clearly anti-business and clearly unconstitutional”.

Disney asked the court for an order declaring DeSantis’ actions illegal.

The lawsuit came in the middle of uA growing dispute over a five-member board DeSantis appointed to oversee government services at Disney Worldwhich employs 75,000 people.