Disney recently announced that it will be partnering with long-established board game publisher Ravensburger to launch a new collectible card game called “DisneyLorcana.” The first cards are expected to launch in the second half of 2023.

Previously, Ravensburger had launched the “DisneyVillainous” strategy board game series for Disney starting in 2018, which now includes nearly 30 villains from the Disney, Marvel and Star Wars universes. Ravensburger says it hopes to take the Disney board game franchise to a whole new level with “DisneyLorcana.”

Ryan Miller, former Wizards of the Coast senior designer, gameplay designer and brand manager for “DisneyLorcana”, introduced the game settings. He said: “There is a place called ‘The Great Illuminary’ on the big set. It’s a treasure trove of all Disney songs and stories, and it’s where all the characters are recorded. Players will play as an ‘Illumineer’. ‘, a powerful wizard capable of summoning these characters from paper. Players can bring together those of their favorite Disney characters and venture out in this world.”

Cassidy Werner, head of North American games, said the collectible game will feature a “modern storybook” art style. Shane Hartley, global game creative director, said it was “inspired by the beginnings of classic Disney film storybooks, with distinct lines and vibrant colors” and “combines the traditional hand-drawn quality of fairy tale books with new digital techniques.”

The game will also include all the collectible value that fans of trading cards have come to expect from top-of-the-line cards. Including holographic cards, flash cards, etc.

For now, fans will have to wait a little longer to see the actual gameplay preview. Ravensburger told Polygon that their goal is to create the most popular trading card game.

“I think Magic is very competitive,” Miller said. “People love that about Magic. We’re making some concessions. I wouldn’t say our game is all cooperative — it’s definitely a game. Strategy card game. But I would say we’ve made the game less competitive because we think that’s going to attract more people. So if you think chess is the highest level of competition you can play, we’re nowhere near that. It’s because we want everyone to have fun with these characters they love the most.”

Fans will get their first look at the card game during the D23 Expo, a fan-centric event in Anaheim, California, which begins on September 9.