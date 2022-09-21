Nearly a decade after the MagicBand first launched at Walt Disney World in Florida, the product is finally coming to the U.S. West Coast today. Disneyland said Tuesday that it will begin offering its next-generation wearable, the MagicBand Plus, in the fall.

Visitors will be able to use the rechargeable MagicBand Plus as their entry ticket, in addition to connecting their Lightning Lane passes and Photopass photos. There’s no word yet on when it’ll be used to pay for Disneyland meals and merchandise or as a Disney hotel room key — both features that the Disney World Edition has.

The MagicBand Plus will also vibrate, glow and pulsate with spectacular nighttime music and fireworks displays.

Additionally, the wearer can use the MagicBand Plus to participate in the Bounty Hunter interactive quest in Batuu, Disneyland’s Star Wars-themed area.

For now, however, Disney has yet to announce a launch date or pricing for the wearable. To participate, the product is priced at $45 at Disney World. Disney World‘s MagicBand Plus wearable will be compatible at Disneyland.