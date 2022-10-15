Home Entertainment Disney’s live-action film “The Little Mermaid” released a new poster, released in May next year – yqqlm
Disney's live-action film "The Little Mermaid" released a new poster, released in May next year

Disney’s live-action film “The Little Mermaid” released a new poster, released in May next year – yqqlm

Original title: Disney’s live-action film “The Little Mermaid” released a new poster, released in May next year

IT House News on October 14th, today, Disney released a new poster for the live-action movie “The Little Mermaid”, which will be released on May 26 next year.

IT House has reported that at the Disney D23 Expo global fan conference, Disney released the first trailer for the live-action movie The Little Mermaid.

Disney’s live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’ will be cast by ‘Chicago’ Oscars, officials sayDirected by Rob Marshallreproduced by top Hollywood music producer Lin-Manuel Miranda.Starring as post-00 singer/actor Halle Bailey

Starring Halle Bailey and director Rob Marshall

The Little Mermaid is based on the 1989 film by John Musker and Ron Clements, based on Hans Christian Andersen’s 19th-century fairy tale about Ariel, the youngest daughter of Atlanta king Triton. story. Fascinated by the human world, Ariel falls in love with the handsome Prince Eric after saving him from a shipwreck and decides to meet him in the water world.Return to Sohu, see more

