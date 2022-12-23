News from the Financial Associated Press on December 24 (edited by Niu Zhanlin)Shares of Walt Disney Co. have fallen nearly 45% so far this year, making it on track to be the company’s worst year for stocks since 1974.

While Disney isn’t alone in the rollercoaster ride this year, its stock performance is particularly worrisome given the company’s investments in Disney+ streaming and the movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Avatar 2).

Statistics show that as of Friday, the global box office of the movie “Avatar 2” has exceeded 600 million US dollars. Among them, the box office in North America was 183 million U.S. dollars, and it has become the 9th in the global box office list in 2022.

At present, whether it is in the United States or abroad, the box office performance of “Avatar 2” in the first week is lower than expected, and it is also lower than Disney’s own expectations. There are overwhelming voices discussing “Avatar 2” overturning.

But it’s too early to call it a complete failure, as the Christmas holidays are coming up. The real question is whether the new film can demonstrate the same sustained box-office generating power as its predecessor.

“Avatar 1” was not very popular at the beginning. Statistics show that “Avatar 1” ranked fifth in the US premiere box office in 2009. But it went on to win the domestic box office for seven consecutive weekends, and the average weekly box office fell by only 14% during this period.

The second week is key

So, all eyes are on the box office for the second week, and the new week will also determine the movie’s prospects. Showbiz analysts typically view second-week box office performance as the key to a movie’s success.

For most movies, a 50% to 70% decline in the box office in the second week is the norm. That’s where box-office take-offs typically drop after major films in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe hit their opening weekends.

“I think Avatar 2 will continue to sell well this year and next year,” said Jeff Bock, a senior analyst at the American Theater Alliance. “Of course, the box office will drop a lot, but it won’t be as fast as previous Marvel box office declines. Because this Cameron movie is the only option for American families in the weeks and months to come.”

many advantages

The next blockbuster, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum of Fury, won’t be out until February 17, giving Avatar 2 the edge for quite some time without serious competition.

According to Comscore, box office receipts between Christmas and New Year’s Eve may account for 5% of the total U.S. box office for the year. Before the pandemic, the average box office for the week was between $400 million and $600 million.

At present, although the epidemic has suppressed the audience’s enthusiasm for watching movies, but more importantly, the reputation of “Avatar 2” is not so good. Some film critics praised Cameron for bringing a visual spectacle and believed that the film needs to be watched on the largest possible screen, but a large part of the audience expressed disappointment with Cameron’s script and the more than three hours of screen time.

If the actual situation proves that “Avatar 2” does have the ability to continue to attract money, Disney will launch more sequels in the future. It is reported that three other sequels are already planned. Writer and director Cameron told Hollywood Reporter last month that Disney has spent more than $100 million on the budget of “Avatar 3” and that the filming of the film has ended.