[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, November 22, 2022]Mainland actor Luo Jin recently received praise for his acting skills as Emperor Kangxi in the new drama “The Long River Under Heaven”, but the key word of the show’s marketing is “Luo Jin’s new drama wife is ridiculed by the crowd”, Some netizens who have never watched the show mistakenly thought that “Luo Jin’s wife Tang Yan was ridiculed by the crowd after the new show was broadcast”. Because of being dissatisfied with hurting the actor’s wife Tang Yan, Luo Jin did not hesitate to break up with the show.

The TV series “The Long River Under Heaven” starring Luo Jin is currently being broadcast on Hunan Satellite TV. Because the show is also in the stage of publicity and release, in order to make the show the “Annual Drama King”, the promotion entry “Luo Jin’s new drama wife is ridiculed by the crowd” has been on the hot search.

Some mainland netizens believe that, not to mention whether the plot outlined in this entry distorts history, the literal meaning can easily cause misunderstandings. Wu Qinggong, a non-famous mainland entertainment critic, also said that Luo Jin thinks that “Luo Jin’s new drama wife is ridiculed by the crowd”, which will make some netizens who have watched the new drama mistakenly think that his wife Tang Yan has been ridiculed by the crowd.

Seeing the ambiguous entry on the hot search, Luo Jin posted an angry criticism on Weibo on the 18th: “Entertainment, there must be a degree! Touched my bottom line! Hurt my family! I’m sorry, I won’t play with you It’s my son.” After a day of fermentation, the show did not make any apologies. On the 19th, Luo Jin deleted all news related to the promotion of “The Long River of the World” on Weibo.

Luo Jin’s domineering act of protecting his wife won the support of many netizens. Many netizens commented that Luo Jin’s family was implicated by the show’s unreasonable hype. Think Luo Jin is really angry, it can be seen that he does not allow anyone to hurt his family in any way.

According to a “Sina Entertainment” report, “Luo Jin’s new drama wife is ridiculed by the crowd” is a topic for publicity purposes, so Luo Jin’s Weibo post is clearly aimed at people. In order to protect his wife domineeringly, Luo Jin did not hesitate to break up with the show.

Some commentators said that Luo Jin’s incident is also reminding the show crew not to play side-by-side for the sake of popularity. Nowadays, many show crews don’t promote the character names, which makes it difficult to tell whether it’s a plot or reality.

There were also some unreasonable netizens who changed the topic and asked Luo Jin why he used traditional characters (orthographic characters) in his Weibo posts, as if writing orthodox characters was a sin. In fact, Luo Jin said many years ago that he likes to write traditional characters when acting in period dramas, because he likes traditional culture and thinks traditional characters are rich in meaning. He also said that writing traditional characters is his personal preference, and he also loves to practice calligraphy. When he proposed to Tang Yan, he also wrote the proposal in traditional characters.

Luo Jin is the first mainland star to protect his wife domineeringly because the publicity of the show hurt his wife. Some netizens left a message saying: “It can be seen that Luo Jin is following the path of a powerful actor, and he disdains the low-level marketing of the show. “And think Luo Jin “is a good husband and a good actor”.

