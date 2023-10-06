DISTASTE – The Bearer And The Flesh

DISTANCE

The Bearer And Flesh

(Grindcore)

Label: FDA Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 06.10.2023

Genre fans had to wait four years for the new work by the Austrian death/grind squad DISTASTE. So this album also fell victim to the Corona break, because without live performances, which the Linzers are currently working on again, there wasn’t much point in releasing it for the band. But now the time has come and the wait for this madness with the resounding name “The Earner And The Flesh” was definitely worth it.

“Der Erträger Und Das Fleisch”, an album that is so full of BlastBeats that your ears are ringing after two or three songs. But if after these first shots, which hit you with heavy vocals in the best grindcore style, you think that the whole thing might become somehow monotonous, DISTASTE will teach you otherwise. “Geiferloch” begins atmospherically with sawing riffs and doomy undertones, before those inhuman blast beats from Yannick (BEHIND THE MASK) overwhelm everything again and Armin Schweiger (ENDONOMS, KRAMURI, among others) with a hoarse, angry voice: “You’re taking the water off my table “But my meat, you won’t get that,” roars. In general, it’s worth taking a closer look at Armin’s lyrics. Even if they aren’t always understandable, he once again delivers a varied and intense vocal performance.

No matter whether it’s Grind, Death, Doom or Black, he always has the right nuances with him. Given the varied band resume, which he can demonstrate as a singer, guitarist and often a drummer, that’s no surprise. “Der Erträger” then whips forward quickly and has an almost rock-like undertone, but delivers intense melodies from the BM corner. There is heavy stomping in “Fleischlawine Eisentod” until the blast tank rolls everything down again, “Das Leid und Sein Gift” takes the tempo back towards doom and in “Faschrist” Yannick turns it up again and you wonder how he does it Man that actually lasts. The intense “Theresa” with dark undertones and surprisingly modern riffs also provides variety, while the final “Das Kalte Bein” brings this rollercoaster ride of an album to an epic and threatening end. But there are no gaps in between, because DISTASTE shoot everything short and small, but always with brains and system. Even in 75-second songs like “Sisyphus” or “Sieben”, the Upper Austrians effortlessly manage to set enough accents and deliver enough messages to stay in your head for the long term.

With “Der Erträger Und Das Fleisch” DISTASTE manage to catapult themselves to a new level and do not need to shy away from international comparisons with the greats of the genre. Great grind cinema, and a little more!

Tracklist „Deibel“:

1. Decay process

2. Jester cap

3. Equivalent Scheisse

4. Geiferloch

5. The Yielder

6. Meat Avalanche Iron Death

7. Suffering and its poison

8. Faschrist

9. Maengel specimen

10. Theresa

11. Sisyphos

12. Seven

13. Raffer

14. The cold hatchet

Total playing time: 29:11

Band-Links:



DISTASTE – Der Erträger Und Das FleischLineUp:Armin Schweiger (Vocals, Guitars)Lukas Haidinger (Guitars, Vocals)Murz (Bass)Yannick (Drums)9…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema. org/”, “@type”: “Organization”, “name”: “DISTASTE – The Bearer And The Flesh”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/distaste_derertraegerunddasfleisch.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “9”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

The post DISTASTE – The Earner And The Flesh appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

