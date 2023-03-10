After 2022 full of records and unprecedented marks that distributed generation in Argentina2023 got off to a positive start, although moderate. The most relevant data from the renewable segment is that January closed with a installed power that was close to 19 MW at the country level.

With the new projects that were added during January, the total power at the country level reached 18,884 kW, that is to say almost 19 MW. In January, the 692 kW in new self-generation projects were added and it is the highest income since October 2022.

The data is official and comes from the latest Progress Report on the implementation of the national law of Distributed Generation published monthly by the Secretary of Energy of the Nation. The report contemplates only the jurisdictions adhering to the national law 27,424.

As happened with the new power, the entry of User Generators (Ugers) was the highest since October: 33. New users added last month brought the total count to 1,105 across the country.

2,7 MW It is the power that will begin to generate energy in the short term, hand in hand with 150 projects.

There are a total of 493 new projects that already have the approved power reserve.a in the distributors, of which 150 have already processed the change of meter to a bidirectional one and are the closest to becoming new Ugers. Only in January there were 45 projects that made the reservation of power, the highest record since last November.

These latest data, added to the power of the projects that are about to start generating, They are the ones that allow us to anticipate the growth that distributed generation will have in the coming months.

The 372 projects that have the approved power reserve represent a power of 10,688 kW, that is, more than 10.6 MW. Until December the power in reserve was 9,005 kW, which means that last month some 1,683 kW were added.

372 new projects already have the power reserve in the distributors, for a power of 10.6 MW

New projects with power reserves are added to the networks every month, with which the 10.6 MW will continue to expand in the coming months.

Lastly, the 150 projects that have already processed the meter change are equivalent to an installed power of 2,702 kW. This is a piece of information that anticipates how new power revenues will be in the very short term.

What is the power rating

According to the official data of the Progress Report, the more than 18.88 MW of power are distributed in 14 jurisdictions adhered to the national law and Córdoba les who maintains the leadership. The province is responsible for 9.6 MW of power.

In second place is Buenos Aires with a capacity of 4.2 MW and the third place in potential is occupied by the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (Caba) with 1.6 MW. Fourth place is occupied by San Juan and Mendoza, with a capacity of 1.1 MW each.



