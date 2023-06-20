divers will carry out rakes in a canal, within the neighborhood of the Seine

A new chapter in the investigation into the disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzowski is taking place in Chaco and involves a series of searches with tactical divers in the Quijano channel. The authorities considered this place as a possible location where they could have thrown the 28-year-old girl, who is estimated to have been the victim of a femicide perpetrated by César Sena, along with his parents and four other accomplices.

The Quijano channel, located near the Santiago Maldonado Sports Center in Resistencia Chaco, is the focus point of the authorities in the search for Cecilia Strzyzowski. Previously, near this area they found a burned suitcase, clothing and rings that are suspected to belong to the missing person.

The Santiago Maldonado Sports Center, located in the Emerenciano Sena neighborhoodreceived its name in honor of the young man who died during a liberation from a roadblock carried out by the National Gendarmerie in the Pu Lof en Resistencia de Cushamen, in Chubut.

According to research sources, there are indications that suggest that Cecilia’s body could have been dumped in this place. The proximity to the previously found items reinforces this hypothesis, turning this day of searching into a key moment for the case.

The prosecutors in charge of the case, Jorge Cáceres Olivera, Jorge Gómez and Nelia Velázquez, had planned the rakes in canals and tosqueras in the area since the beginning of the week. They considered that the clue to the Sena family’s pig shop could have been a maneuver to divert the attention of the authorities.

The hypothesis that Cecilia Strzyzowski was murdered and dismembered, presuming that her parts were thrown into the water, is gaining more and more strength. The authorities in the case keep open all possible fronts in the investigation and It remains to be known what is hidden behind this disappearance, in order to bring those responsible to justice.





