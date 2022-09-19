Upstream and downstream revenue chart of audio platform industry chain

◎Reporter Yang Xiangfei

The Shanghai Film Translation Factory (hereinafter referred to as “Shanghai Translation Factory”), located in the Shanghai Radio and Television Building, has a history of 65 years and is one of the most important film and television production bases after the founding of New China. On September 9, on the afternoon of the last working day before the Mid-Autumn Festival, Qiao Zhen, a national first-class actor who was awarded the title of “One Hundred Outstanding Artists in China‘s Hundred Years of Film”, was leading the voice actors of Shanghai Translation Factory to record a lively performance. A sound drama – a novel by the French writer Stendhal, the world famous book “Red and Black”.

The talk show is currently being updated on China‘s largest online audio platform, Himalaya. “The voice of Shanghai Translation Factory should be heard by more people!” Liu Feng, director of Shanghai Translation Factory, told the Shanghai Securities News reporter.

Old state-owned enterprises enter new track

“Actually, as early as 2018, the producer of Himalaya came to me and hoped that I could lead the team to tell famous novels.” Liu Feng said. Liu Feng, a national first-class actor, is the official Chinese dub of Po in “Kung Fu Panda”, and the Chinese “official dub” of Professor Garfield and Snape. He has dubbed numerous Hollywood productions.

Users listen to radio dramas online and pay for their favorite boutique dramas – this business model is a bit unfamiliar to Liu Feng five years ago and an old state-owned enterprise accustomed to making film and television sounds.

“What if we put a lot of effort into making it and no one listens?” This was Liu Feng’s initial concern. But the staff of Himalaya firmly believe: “The quality content is broadcast on our platform, and people will definitely listen to it.”

After several deliberation, in line with the idea that “the voice of Shanghai Translation Factory needs to be heard by more people”, Liu Feng made up his mind and led the team to start the journey of PGC (Professional Team Content Creation) on the Himalayan platform. As a result, the old state-owned enterprises and Internet platforms have produced a wonderful “chemical reaction”.

In just a few short years, Shanghai Translation Factory and the Himalaya platform have launched more than 10 audio dramas, including the four famous Chinese classics. Among them, the completed “Dream of Red Mansions” has more than 110 million views, nearly 880,000 subscriptions, and a platform score of 9.4.

As the chief director, keynote narrator and actor of word-of-mouth sound dramas such as the Four Classical Chinese Classics and foreign famous series on the Himalaya platform, Liu Feng’s team has grown into an in-depth participant in the online audio track.

China‘s online audio market size

■The reform of Shanghai Translation Factory is only a microcosm of China‘s online audio industry. In recent years, leading KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) in many fields have entered the online audio market—writers Xu Zhiyuan and red scientist Liu Xinwu have released personal podcasts and courses in Himalaya; scholars Jiang Xun and writer Feng Tang have released social and cultural audio on Qingting FM ;Talk show actor Shi Yan is deeply cultivating the “Xiao Universe” App, a sub-track focusing on Chinese podcasts.

According to statistics, as of the end of 2021, there are more than 13.51 million content creators active on the Himalaya platform, the first echelon of online audio, who have created a large number of audiobooks, pan-entertainment audio, podcasts, audio live broadcasts and other content. In addition to Himalaya, the traffic platforms of the domestic online audio track also include Dragonfly FM, Lazy Dingshu, Litchi, Maoer, Kuwo Listening, etc. According to a research report released by CIC, the scale of China‘s online audio market has grown from 1.6 billion yuan in 2016 to 20.6 billion yuan in 2021, with a 5-year compound growth rate of 66.9%, and the industry growth rate remains above 55%.

How to make high-quality audio

Audio content producers are mainly divided into three types: UGC, PGC, and PUGC. UGC means that users create content by themselves, while PGC relies on professional teams to create content. The mode, efficiency, and quality of content produced by the two are different. PUGC, on the other hand, combines the breadth of UGC with the depth of PGC. Compared with PGC, PUGC consumes less money and faces less risks; and compared with UGC, PUGC has higher content quality and stronger stability.

Liu Feng told reporters that the fine tradition of Shanghai Translation Factory is the key to the success of the recently launched talk show. In the past when dubbed films were popular, the high-quality creative process of Shanghai Translation Factory has made countless classics, from watching the original film, to reviewing, rehearsing, and finally recording and producing, a 2-hour dubbed film. , the dubbing process takes 10 to 15 days. In today’s online audio era, Shanghai Translation Factory has also put this boutique production process into the production of sound dramas.

The first is script production. The creative department of Shanghai Translation Factory will make the original work into a script. Then, the actors who are already familiar with the original book will rehearse themselves according to the script. Taking Qiao Zhen as an example, he would spend 2 to 3 days trying to figure out a plot that only took 2 to 3 hours to record. After all the actors’ recordings are completed, it is the production stage. The world-class recording studio and digital recording equipment of Shanghai Translation Factory can perfectly present the background sound, dynamic effect, music, reverberation, etc. of the audio drama.

Podcasts are also a force to be reckoned with in the online audio track. According to industry insiders, the number of Chinese podcasts has risen rapidly in the past two years, and native customized podcast programs and branded podcasts are very easy to win the favor of users. Shi Yan, the founder of “Owl Comedy” and a veteran of Chinese talk shows, is trying this model.

Multiple online audio modes

Some industry analysts said that the online audio industry chain mainly includes four major links: audio content providers, digital audio platforms, service supporters, digital audio channels and users. At present, a stable information flow, service flow and cash flow have been formed.

It is understood that the monetization model of the online audio industry can be divided into subscription, advertising and live broadcast. In terms of income structure, the main sources of income of Himalaya and Dragonfly FM, which mainly focus on PGC+PUGC, are membership and subscription income; while Lizhi, which focuses on audio social networking, mainly relies on user rewards, props and VIP members.

For content providers, subscriptions and advertising are their direct source of revenue. When it comes to whether audio products are profitable, as a provider of high-quality content, Liu Feng’s joy is beyond words: “Of course it is profitable! Listeners on the Himalaya platform recognize our works very much. Quality content and sophisticated production can make money!”

Industry insiders said that knowledge payment, user rewards, and derivative peripheral sales are also common profit-making methods for platforms. Cross-border brand marketing, podcast marketing, voice delivery and other forms provide audio entertainment platforms with broad commercial imagination space, or become an audio platform. New revenue growth point.

For the platform, whether it is subscription, live broadcast, audio entertainment, podcast and other content, the revenue sharing cost is mainly paid to the professional content producer according to the revenue sharing agreement, and the content provider realizes it in the form of split accounts.

The “ear economy” has a bright future

Take the subway in the morning and put on headphones to listen to audiobooks, open the car app to listen to online radio stations on the way to get off work, listen to the live broadcast of audio bloggers at home and interact online at home, and listen to radio dramas in bed before going to bed… “Ear economy” is moisturizing things. In a silent way, it accompanies people’s daily life.

Data shows that in China, 1 in 3 people are the audience of online audio products. However, the current penetration rate of online audio in my country is only 28.6%, which is significantly lower than that of other mainstream Internet applications. Compared with short video, long video, online music and other industries, the market penetration rate of online audio is still very low, and the growth potential is huge.

The CIC report shows that in 2021, the average daily time spent by mobile users on online audio is 131.2 minutes, which is higher than that of long and short videos and online music. Longer average daily usage time reflects users’ high loyalty to audio formats Spend.

Everbright Securities estimates that by 2025, my country’s online audio market will reach 70.3 billion yuan, including 41 billion yuan in membership subscription revenue, 10.5 billion yuan in live streaming rewards, and 18.8 billion yuan in advertising revenue.

In the face of broad prospects, the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain also gave their own answers.

Chen Yiwen, who dubbed Hua Qiangu in the hit drama “Hua Qiangu” and the children’s cartoon “Peppa Pig”, said in an interview with reporters that the dubbing made her feel happy and happy. “In the process of dubbing, I can travel in different races, countries, eras, and even the lives of different species. But back in life, I am myself, and I am just myself.”

Liu Feng said that after two years of trying, he and the team have completely mastered the operation mode of audio products. Next year, they will optimize the product layout and form small teams of script production at different levels, trying to complete the internal and external translation tasks on the premise of Next, create more high-quality sound IP.

Himalaya said that its “PGC+PUGC+UGC” strategy is being steadily realized, covering a wide range of audio content in 101 categories, and there are many sub-categories in knowledge and entertainment. Himalaya staff told reporters that the company has expanded users through differentiated play and multiple versions.

Capital market “voice” sounded

The online audio head effect is remarkable, and two of the three head audio platforms have competed in the capital market. Among them, Litchi was listed on Nasdaq in the United States in January 2020, and is known as the first online audio stock; and Himalaya, which has the largest number of monthly active users, is also listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Some listed companies whose main business is publishing and distribution are also deploying online audio services.

Xin Lingling, the head of the full copyright division of Reader Culture, told reporters that based on its advantages in paper books and e-books, the company has developed online audio products. Currently, it mainly focuses on the accumulation of high-quality copyrights and the creation of brand products.

Xin Lingling said that the account “Duike Panda Jun” launched by Duike Culture on the Himalaya platform has received a good response. It has over 2 million fans and has released 115 albums, including “The Great Qin Empire”, “The Great River” and “Three-Body Problem”. “A Space Odyssey” is the original film and television series of the same name.

Xin Lingling said that although audio products belong to the company’s new business, with a small proportion of revenue, they are also a good complement to the traditional paper book business, and are also an important way to reach users who do not read books but love to listen to dramas.

Chinese Online, an A-share company with multiple platforms for original Chinese works, invested in the audio platform Dragonfly FM last year and cultivated a group of high-level head anchors. Chen Fang, deputy general manager of Chinese Online Audio Department, said at a forum: “We have a lot of high-quality content to cultivate our own head anchors, and then the head anchors will empower Chinese online’s high-quality content and create high-quality audiobooks. Let the two really form a closed loop.”

Content is king and is still the key to breaking the game.