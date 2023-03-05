Home Entertainment “Divorce Lawyer Shen Shenghan” set sail smoothly with 7.2% and refreshed the highest premiere ratings in JTBC’s history! 2 of the TOP 5 are works starring Cho Seung Woo- KSD 韩星网 (Korean drama)
Cao Chengyou’s appeal! The editor just watched the first episode, and I feel pretty good, and many episodes will make a “puchi” smile XD

Last night (4th) ushered in the premiere of JTBC’s new weekend drama “Divorce Lawyer Shin Sung-han”, directed by “Chief Kim” and “Run On” Lee Jae-hoon, “Actor”, “Boyfriend”, “Thirty Nine” Writer Liu Yingya wrote the script, starring Cho Seung-woo, Kim Sung-jun, Ding Wensheng, Han Huizhen and others. Overseas viewers can watch it on Netflix.

This work is adapted from the webtoon “Holy Divorce”. The plot describes the twists and turns encountered by professional divorce lawyer Shin Sung-han (translated as “holy” in Korean, played by Cho Seung-woo), and will also present the so-called “divorce” , All kinds of encounters on this difficult road. Episode 1 set sail smoothly with 7.2%, and refreshed the highest premiere ratings in JTBC history.

At present, the top 5 rankings of JTBC Korean drama premiere ratings in the past are: “Divorce Lawyer Shin Sung-han” (2023 weekend file, 7.2%), “The World of the Married” (2020 golden soil file, 6.2%), “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” “(2022 Golden-Saturday file, 6.0%), “The Myth of Sisyphus” (2021 Mizuki file, 5.6%), “Law School” (2021 Mizuki file, 5.1%). And Cao Chengyou starred in “Divorce Lawyer Shen Shenghan” and “The Myth of Sisyphus” respectively, which shows his appeal.

The editor’s impression after watching the first episode is: You can chase it! The interaction between Cao Chengyou and the two friends in the play, Jin Chengjun and Ding Wensheng, is interesting and humorous (and Jin Chengjun shared kimchi and couldn’t help laughing XD); Han Huizhen seems to have a lot of room for development in this story line, and I am also very curious about Cao Chengyou Will there be more interactions with Han Huizhen in the future? In addition, “Divorce Lawyer Shin Sung Han” is expected to broadcast 12 episodes.

