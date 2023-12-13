DJ Doraemon and Lokowat are Bate1 Prod

In the wake of their EP Long Wait newly signed to Club Yeke, Bate1 Prod offers us a set made up of individual or duo productions, at the crossroads of their respective universes.

DJ and producer of Cape Verdean roots, DJ Doraemon stood out last summer with the EP Raízes on Basy Tropikalne, a Polish label that has believed in his talent since the beginning. In parallel with his solo releases, since 2018 he has joined forces with Lokowat, a character as enigmatic as he is unique in the Lisbon batida scene, who nevertheless released the excellent album Elements at the beginning of the year. While it is not uncommon to see their name in the compilations or DJ sets of the most fervent representatives of the genre, that of Bate1 Prod has until now only benefited from underground releases on the fly, on Soundcloud or Bandcamp. Label led by Tash LC, Club Yeke dedicates its second release of the year to our two Portuguese friends. Long Wait is a five-track EP that fits in 13 short minutes, in other words, a real concentrate of the sound of the Lisbon ghettos. A mix of batida, tarraxo, forro and kuduro synths, this EP – like this four-handed mix – takes us to the heart of the electronic grooves of the Portuguese capital, through the eyes of two discreet but essential DJs and producers.

Tracklist :

Bate1 Prod – 1Copo

Bate1 Prod – Scooter

Bate1 Prod – Wind

Lokowat – Rain on the A33

Lokowat – Going Place

Lokowat – UP UP

Lokowat – Percussion Concert

Bate1 Prod – RB CRAZY

Dj Doraemon – K.I.K.I

Dj Doraemon – Lokowat (unreleased)

Dj Doraemon – Uma Noite no Musicbox

Dj Doraemon – Clock Time

Dj Doraemon – HOT DOG ||

Dj Doraemon – Quero te Dar (unreleased)

Bate1 Prod – Tibalizado

Lokowat – Rhythm and Dance

Dj Doraemon – Union World

Lokowat – Paradoxo

Lokowat – East Wind

Dj Doraemon – Tá fraquinho (unreleased)

Dj Doraemon ft. Ninja – Di Zona

Dj Doraemon – Na Roda

Lokowat – Soft World

