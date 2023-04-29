DJ IC, London afro-house craftsman

From the height of his two-decade career on the British music scene, DJ IC shares with PAM his love for afro-house and afro-tech with a set that exudes sincerity.

Based in London, DJ IC was naturally immersed in the grime, jungle or reggae scenes in his youth. On the strength of his studies in musical technology in 1999, he has retained a certain sound sensitivity and notably justifies his longevity thanks to this in-depth approach that he shows vis-à-vis the genres and artists he meets, and with whom he is inspired. Active for more than 20 years, IC has traveled the radios, crews and London clubs, to finally land on the afro-house scene, of which he has become one of the main ambassadors in his country. In constant contact with South Africa via his friend Jim Mastershine, IC learns the codes and translates them into his language, regularly collaborating with big names like Oscar P, Echo Deep or Idd Aziz, to land in the playlists of Shimza or Black Coffee. A true altruist when it comes to raising young talent, this godfather leads by example by playing and producing soulful and spiritual house with an unstoppable beat. To share this passion, he now manages his Shades Of The Drum Recordings label and hosts a show every Saturday on Drums Radio at midnight, Big Ben time. For PAM, he delivers a set on the border between afro-house and afro-tech, presenting some of his productions, new collaborations and remixes around current classics of the genre.

Tracklist :

Vanco, Afro Warriors feat. Charlene Lai – Dancer

Thakzin – Magnificent Dance

Afro Swanky – Factory Reset

DJ Merlon, Enoo Napa – The Best Of DJ Merlon

Bun Xapa – Amsterdam

Bun Xapa – Paris

DJ IC & AfrozinGang – Humanity

DJ IC – Impact

DJ IC & CeeyChris – The Code

Yanns & DJ IC – The Raver

Karen NYAME KG – Taboo (DJ IC Afro Mix)

DJ IC & Jim Mastershine – We Are One

More info about DJ IC here.