The second season of DJ Streaming Show "SHOWME" opens its first performance, featuring IMLAY and SUNGYOO!

Pictures of IMLAY and SUNGYOO, the first performance of the second season of SHOWME

Sohu Korean Entertainment News DJ Streaming Show “SHOWME” will officially start today (19th).

The first performance of the second season of “SHOWME” will be released to the world for free today at 9 pm (Beijing time) through the global platform dedicated to Beyond LIVE, YouTube’s ScreaM Records, TikTok’s Pink Blood channel, etc., starring IMLAY and SUNGYOO, with Come to a gorgeous DJing performance.

It is worth mentioning that DJ and producer IMLAY will appear for the second time after the first season of “SHOWME”. He will not only bring his own release song “Shurai (Low)” in this performance, but also SM Entertainment‘s hit songs are remixed in various genres, bringing DJing full of personality.

In addition, producer SUNGYOO, who has been attracting attention for his unique musical colors based on Future sound effects, will appear on “SHOWME” for the first time, and he will not only bring music from his composition and SM Entertainment‘s hit songs, but also bring a variety of remixes. The music is expected to get a warm response.

At the same time, the popular dance group TEAM AUSPICIOUS will also appear in this performance, and it will add a variety of performances with the cheerful DJing of IMLAY and SUNGYOO, which will add to the fun.

In addition, the second season of the DJ Streaming Show "SHOWME" launched by SM Entertainment's EDM label ScreaM Records will open the DJing performance of various artists for free every other Friday at 9 pm (Beijing time), and Saturday at 9 pm (Beijing time) Restreaming can be watched.

