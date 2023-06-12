Djokovic recovers the top of the world ranking and Fran Cerúndolo enters the top 20 for the first time

The Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic officially rose to number one in the ATP world ranking on Monday after his victory at Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the season, while the Spanish Rafael Nadal, currently injured, fell out of the top 100.

As for the Argentines, Francisco Cerúndolo from Buenos Aires entered the top 20 in the world for the first time while his countryman Diego Schwartzman now accompanies “Rafa” above the Top 100.

Novak Djokovic, on top of the world

The one from Belgrade snatched the first place in the classification from Murcian Carlos Alcaraz, whom he eliminated in the semifinals of the French Open and who had been in that position since last May 22. “Nole” will face his week number 387 as number one and also leads the ranking of the season ahead of the Russian Daniil Medvedev and the player from El Palmar.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with a clenched fist after winning a point against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament, at Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Djokovic, who entered the history of men’s tennis with his 23rd Grand Slam, has 7,595 points over Alcaraz’s 7,175, and most likely will reach Wimbledon, the third major of the season and where he defends the title, sitting on the throne of world tennis.

Outside the Top 100

Rafael Nadal, due to his psoas injury at the last Australian Open, was unable to defend his crown at Roland Garros, which meant the loss of 2,000 points in the ranking and falling out of the Top 100. The Spaniard lost 121 positions and appears this Monday at number 136, outside the top 100 for the first time since April 2003.

Not being able to repeat in Paris what was done last year also conditioned the fate of Diego Schwartzman from Buenos Aires, who lost 11 positions and now ranks 106.

“El Peque” had not seen three figures in his position in the world ranking since July 28, 2014.

The rise of Cerúndolo

On the other hand, Francisco Cerúndolo enjoys since Monday his best historical position in the ATP rankings.

Cerúndolo and Etcheverry shared their career since they were boys and are friends and in Paris they achieved their best performance in a Grand Slam. (Amelie Laurin/FFT)

His first time in the round of 16 of a Grand Slam allowed the 24-year-old from Buenos Aires to rise three places and now be 20th, as the best Argentine in the ranking.

They are followed in the top 100 by Tomás Martín Etcheverry (32) and Sebastián Báez (43), Pedro Cachín (71) from Cordoba and Federico Coria (93) from Santa Fe.

In ladies, Swiatek does not give up 1

On the other hand, in the WTA ranking, the victory in Paris of the Polish Iga Swiatek, who reissued her title, established her as number one in the world with 8,940 points, ahead of the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (8,012) and the Kazakh Elena Rybakina (5,090).

The Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, semifinalist in Paris, breaks into the Top 10 for the first time (10th), while the Czech Karolina Muchova, surprising finalist, climbs 27 places and ranks 16th in the world.

As for the Spanish tennis players, Paula Podoroska from Rosario returned to the Top 100 this Monday and ranks 94 after rising nine positions.

*With information from Europa Press.