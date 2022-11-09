Home Entertainment Do Kyungsoo’s new drama ‘Bad Prosecutor’ wearing a black suit is released to attract attention_TOM Entertainment
Entertainment

Do Kyungsoo’s new drama ‘Bad Prosecutor’ wearing a black suit is released to attract attention_TOM Entertainment

by admin
Do Kyungsoo’s new drama ‘Bad Prosecutor’ wearing a black suit is released to attract attention_TOM Entertainment

Entertainment China News November 8th,Do Kyungsoo(EXO member DO) to appear in the new drama “Bad Prosecutor”, the stills like a noir scene were released, causing heated discussions.

Do Kyung-soo plays the role of “Bad Prosecutor”, an outlier in the prosecutorial world, in the drama “Bad Prosecutor”, which airs every Wednesday and Thursday on KBS 2TV, as the bad prosecutor “Jin Jung” (transliteration). .

In the stills of “Bad Prosecutor” released on November 8th, Do Kyung-soo showed a different look that was different from the usual “crazy” appearance, wearing a black suit with bandages on his hands and looking somewhere. Walking over, what happened in Zhenzheng makes people curious.


It is worth mentioning that in the 10th episode that aired, Jin Jung, despite all kinds of threats, was fighting alone in order to seize the axis of evil “Seo Hyun Kyu” (transliteration), and witnessed the “Park Jae Kyung” (transliteration) stream. The shocking scene of being carried away on a stretcher with blood ends the episode with a desperate ending, and the development of the plot with only two episodes remaining from the end of the show has attracted much attention.

Through this drama, Do Kyung-soo successfully performed the troublesome prosecutor Jin-jung, not only showing his acting skills in comedy and action scenes, but also driving the tension of the plot with his rich expressions and delicate expressiveness, which once again confirmed his role as an actor. True value, well received.

In addition, “Bad Prosecutor” is a “Bad Prosecutor Action Investigation Drama” that completely breaks the forbidden area of ​​wealth and power creation, and there are evil people living in it. The highest ratings record, 10 consecutive episodes occupied the first place in the Shuimu drama, which was deeply loved by the audience.

See also  The new drama "God of Wealth is here" starts soaring, happy twist leads the domestic theater market_audience

Further reading:


You may also like

Rumor: “Horizon” online game development by “Guild Wars...

Sun and Huang Qiusheng took a photo in...

The documentary “One Hundred Million” will be released...

One question and one answer ▏ Reba’s new...

The first domestic XR virtual S-level drama Yang...

This week’s horoscope, Sun, Water, Scorpio and Jupiter,...

Reading | Can “Golden Rose” cherished by Zeng...

Song Qian is dissatisfied with Zhao Liying? Baby...

The dreamlike and monstrous Renaissance of Hieronymus Bosch

STEFANO RICCI’s “Salute to Elegance” brand’s 50th anniversary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy