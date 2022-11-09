Entertainment China News November 8th,Do Kyungsoo(EXO member DO) to appear in the new drama “Bad Prosecutor”, the stills like a noir scene were released, causing heated discussions.

Do Kyung-soo plays the role of “Bad Prosecutor”, an outlier in the prosecutorial world, in the drama “Bad Prosecutor”, which airs every Wednesday and Thursday on KBS 2TV, as the bad prosecutor “Jin Jung” (transliteration). .

In the stills of “Bad Prosecutor” released on November 8th, Do Kyung-soo showed a different look that was different from the usual “crazy” appearance, wearing a black suit with bandages on his hands and looking somewhere. Walking over, what happened in Zhenzheng makes people curious.





It is worth mentioning that in the 10th episode that aired, Jin Jung, despite all kinds of threats, was fighting alone in order to seize the axis of evil “Seo Hyun Kyu” (transliteration), and witnessed the “Park Jae Kyung” (transliteration) stream. The shocking scene of being carried away on a stretcher with blood ends the episode with a desperate ending, and the development of the plot with only two episodes remaining from the end of the show has attracted much attention.

Through this drama, Do Kyung-soo successfully performed the troublesome prosecutor Jin-jung, not only showing his acting skills in comedy and action scenes, but also driving the tension of the plot with his rich expressions and delicate expressiveness, which once again confirmed his role as an actor. True value, well received.

In addition, “Bad Prosecutor” is a “Bad Prosecutor Action Investigation Drama” that completely breaks the forbidden area of ​​wealth and power creation, and there are evil people living in it. The highest ratings record, 10 consecutive episodes occupied the first place in the Shuimu drama, which was deeply loved by the audience.

