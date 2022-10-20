Original title: Do Kyungsoo’s new drama “Real Victory” shows a unique sense of activity, from resourcefulness to action scenes, grabbing the audience’s attention!

Screenshot of Do Kyungsoo’s “Bad Prosecutor” episode 5 broadcast

Sohu Korean entertainment news Do Kyungsoo (EXO member DO) in the new drama “Bad Prosecutor”, each episode brings surprises to the drama.

Do Kyung-soo led the development of the drama with the role of “Jin Jung” (transliteration) as an unprecedented bad prosecutor in KBS 2TV’s drama “Bad Prosecutor”, which airs every Wednesday and Thursday, and was well received by viewers.

In the 5th episode of the broadcast, Jin Jung-jeong, who was urgently arrested as a suspect in the murder case of Deputy Chief Prosecutor “Lee Jang-won” (transliteration), escaped from the interrogation room after receiving the beef offal soup with the hidden handcuff key, and was with “Oh Do-hwan”. ” (Transliteration) After being injured in the confrontation, the story of still obsessing about the incident and continuing to find the real murderer has attracted people’s attention.

In particular, Jinzheng remembered the lecture of “Park Jae-kyung” (transliteration) and the advice of “Shin Yara” (transliteration) in the past, decided to find the drug maker first, and captured the gang who escaped from the club on bicycles, and also used props Realistic action was performed, successfully subdued them, and made the audience feel hearty.

However, the moment Jin-jung handed the drug purchase account book to Shin Yara, he was discovered by Oh Do-hwan and the detectives who were following her, and was attacked by a masked figure who suddenly appeared, stabbed the end of the abdomen with a knife, and The dramatic tension escalates to a climax, sparking curiosity about the next episode.

In the process, Do Kyung-soo aims to punish the evildoers, not only has the strategy of adapting and playing tricks, but also the action scenes of running, rolling, and flying on the roof, which are completed smoothly with brisk body movements. enthusiastic response. In this episode, the OST “Bite”, which he sang by himself, appeared in the main scene, which increased the level of involvement in the plot and showed a unique vitality.

‘Bad Prosecutor’, which shows Do Kyungsoo’s infinite charm, is a ‘Bad Prosecutor Action Search Drama’ that completely breaks the forbidden area of ​​wealth and power creation, and there are evil people living in it. Every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:50 pm ( Beijing time) on KBS 2TV.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: