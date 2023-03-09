Do not make plans for Valentine’s Day 2046: the US space agency (NASA) warned that an asteroid the size of the Tower of Pisa, which could destroy entire cities, could hit planet Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046.

The NASA announced the discovery of the asteroid “2023-DW” saying that it has a one in 560 chance of impacting on February 14, 2046 at 4:44 p.m. (Eastern Time), but it is not yet known where it will fall. They said “several weeks of data are needed to reduce uncertainties and adequately predict their orbits in the future.”

Scientists predict that the areas of possible impact of the large asteroid could extend from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean and from the west to the east coast of the United States, in a strip that includes Los Angeles, Washington and Hawaii, among other places.

On March 1, an Italian astronomer shared that NASA showed a one in 12,000 chance that the asteroid crashed into Earth, but the odds increased a day later to one in 710, and are now one in 560. As of March 7, 2023, the analysis of its orbit was only 62 observations spanning 6.8487 days until March 4, 2023.

2023-DW is currently at the top of NASA’s Risk List with a 1 on Torino’s scale, which means there is no cause for public concern at this time. This means that it is a “routine discovery” whose “passage near Earth does not represent an unusual level of danger.”

“Current calculations show that the possibility of a collision is extremely unlikely without cause for public attention or public concern. It is very likely that new telescopic observations will lead to reassignment to Level 0,” NASA said.

Although the asteroid 2023-DW is now at level 1 of the Torino Scalecould reach 10, where space rocks are located at risk of “safe collision” with Earth and “capable of causing a global climate catastrophe that can threaten the future of civilization as we know it, whether it impacts on the land or in the ocean.”

“Such events occur on average once every 100,000 years, or less frequently,” the scientists explain.

What could happen if 2023-DW reaches Earth

The collision of 2023-DW, a large 50-meter space rock, with our planet would be comparable to the event that occurred in 1908 in Tunguska (Siberia).

back then, a 48-meter asteroid caused a 12-megaton nuclear explosion that destroyed 80 million trees in a wooded area of ​​about 2,150 square kilometers. If an object like that had hit a city, it would have been completely destroyed.

He last significant impact in the world was on February 15, 2013 in Chelyabinsk (over the Ural Mountains, in Russia), where a 13,000-ton, nearly 20-meter-wide meteor struck Earth’s atmosphere with an energy estimated to be equivalent to 500,000 tons of TNT.

The relatively small rock exploded in the atmosphere 30 km highreleasing about half a megaton of energy (equivalent to 35 Hiroshima-sized bombs) and the impact sent a shock wave twice around the world.

Two minutes later, the shock wave hit the ground, damaging thousands of buildings, breaking windows and injuring some 1,600 people from flying glass shards.

